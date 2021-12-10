Monticello boys hoops will be led by first year Head Coach Dillon Naumann and assisted by Cory Laugen. Last year the Magic finished 8-14, 5-9 in the Mississippi 8. It was a slow start to the year, but they finished strong. They went 3-0 in the section 5AAA playoffs beating St. Francis, Rocori and Delano in the section championship to advance to the state tournament, ultimately falling to Alexandria. It was quite the Cinderella run as the seventh seed in the section tournament.
The 2021-22 Magic retain seniors Carson Kolles and Wyatt Sawatzke as starters and gain Brady Thompson, who was injured during last season. Those three are expected to do the bulk of the scoring, especially Kolles, who already matched his career high with a 39 point outburst against Buffalo opening night. The senior guard is on pace to surpass 1,000 career points this season.
Freshman Luke Emmerich got some run with the team last year and is looking to increase his contributions to the team this year. Emmerich is a phenomenal athlete who has a chance to really contribute depending on how his game grows. His athleticism should be able to help on the defensive end of the floor with room to grow on the offensive end of the court. The freshman scored four points against Buffalo to start the season.
Junior Derek Harley is another newcomer who brings some floor spacing ability to the offense and showcased some of that talent scoring seven points against Buffalo, second most on the team after Kolles.
They’re 0-1 to start the year after a 92-69 loss to Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 3. Kolles got off to a cold start, but finished strong with 39 points. He made a plethora of stepback jumpers creating space from defenders off the dribble, including several from behind the arc and had a number of tough finishes at the rim as well. The rest of the team had a tough shooting night, but they were also without a couple key players in the rotation and shooting often comes and goes. Shooting will be the key to breaking down the zone defenses they’ll see this year.
The Mississippi 8 is full of good teams, with Princeton leading the way, but Monticello should have the ability to play up to those teams, especially if they can put together some consistent secondary scoring outside of Kolles. After finishing sixth last year Monticello has a chance to jump up to third this year in the conference and section playoffs at the end of the year.
