The Monticello boys basketball team will face Fridley Friday, March 6 in Section 5AAA playoff action following a 64-61 win over Big Lake on Tuesday, March 3 at Monticello High School. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.
Tuesday's game between Monticello and Big Lake was a nail biter, pitting Section 5AAA's #2-seeded Magic against the #7-seeded Hornets.
After a 30-25 Monticello lead at halftime, Big Lake had a comeback, of sorts, outscoring the Magic 36-34 in the second half. Monticello scored just enough, however, to finish with the 3-point lead.
Austin Wetter led the Magic in scoring with 19 points, connecting on six of his seven field goal attempts and going four-for-four from the free-throw line. He was one for four from 3-point range. Wetter also led the Magic in rebounds with 7.
Jacob Keller had 14 points for Monticello. Carson Kolles added 13 points.
Like Monticello, Big Lake had three players in double figures.
Alex Morehead led the Hornets with 19 points, followed by 18 points from Peyton McConville. Jack Iverson added 11 points for Big Lake.
