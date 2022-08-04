It was smooth sailing for Monticello, until they ran into a season ending storm on Wednesday, July 27. Monticello VFW Post 8731 entered the day with a season record of 14-6 after their dramatic late inning victory against Sauk Rapids a couple days earlier.
Their game against Foley was postponed a day because of rain, so Monticello needed to play twice on Wednesday in the district playoffs.
Their first game was against Foley in Cold Spring at Cold Spring Baseball Park with first pitch starting at 1 p.m.
Monticello was the away team so they got to bat first. Unfortunately for Monti, they forgot to bring the bats with them on this day. They just had a hard time making solid contact and ended up with a lot of pop ups and strike outs.
“They were just more sharp,” said Head Coach Joe Rosh. “Their pitching is exceptional and they hit more line drives,” Rosh added.
Brock Holthaus was hit by a pitch with two outs and stole second, but that was the farthest a Monti base runner would reach until deep into the ballgame.
Matthew Schleif drew the start on the mound for Post 8731 after Nick Anderson pitched seven innings just two days prior.
The leadoff man for Foley was able to blast a double to deep right field to begin their early rally. Batting in the second hole, Trey Emmerich beat out a bunt single that got the leadoff man over to third and runners on the corners with no outs. Emmerich took off for second during the next at-bat and on the ensuing throw, Bryce Galinski stole home to get Foley an early 1-0 lead.
Foley ran that same play later in the inning to score a second run. After the first Foley took a 2-0 lead and it was all they were going to need.
Monticello went one-two-three during the top of the second inning and Foley went right back to work. Back-to-back doubles scored them a third run, but Schleif was able to finish the inning without any extra damage being done.
Tyson Visness drew a two out walk for their first batter to reach since Holthaus was hit back in the first inning, but they were still looking for their first hit of the game. The two out rally ended there however.
Schleif countered by tossing his first zero of the game to keep Foley scoreless in the bottom of the third.
Holthaus finally got Monti’s first hit to leadoff the top of the fourth. With two outs, Grant Stahlback was safe at first thanks to an error and Holthaus advanced to second, but that’s as far as he’d get.
Wyatt Hagen got a hit with one out during the top of the fifth, but two straight fly outs ended the inning.
Foley tacked on four more runs during the bottom of the fifth to sort of put Monti to bed. Two of the runs were scored on wild pitches, but they scored four runs on four hits to take a 7-0 lead into the last couple innings.
It was too little too late, but Holthaus helped end the shutout during the top of the sixth. He got to second with a leadoff double and advanced to third base when Caden King was safe at first due to an error. Easton Peters hit a fly ball and Holthaus came in to score on the sacrifice fly.
Post 8731 threatened to score more after they loaded the bases, but couldn’t get one last hit to put any more pressure on Foley. Stahlback and Colin Lovegren smacked back-to-back singles and the bases were loaded, but Monti then hit into an inning ending double play to kill the rally.
Visness got their last hit of the game during the top of the seventh, but the game ended on a fly out for Monti’s first loss of the postseason.
Monticello scored one run on six hits and left eight men on base. Holthaus was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Schleif took the loss on the mound. He pitched 2.2 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and six walks while striking out three.
Visness pitched the next 2.1 innings and allowed four runs on four hits, three walks and three wild pitches. He finished with one struckout. Trevor Dahlke pitched the last inning without allowing a base runner on just nine pitches.
The loss meant they had to win three straight games out of the loser’s bracket to advance to the state tournament. Their next game was later that evening against the host team, Cold Spring.
Cold Spring used two crooked innings to finish Monticello off, 11-3. Monticello allowed five runs during the top of the third and five more during the top of the fifth. Post 8731 scored two during the bottom of the third to keep themselves in grand slam range, but only scored once more in the season ending loss.
Visness batted 3-for-4 and had half of the team’s hits while scoring two of their runs as well. Holthaus, King and Hagen had the other three Monti hits.
After the last game, the Monticello Post 8731 VFW baseball Twitter account posted, “very enjoyable summer with a great group of young men. Thanks to our Monticello VFW Post 8731 for their tremendous support!”
You can find their account @MONTIVFWBAB on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.