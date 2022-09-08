Lexi Moen soccer

Junior Lexi Moen (9) dribbles the ball upfield before making a pass against Cambridge-Isanti, Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake girls soccer improved their record to 1-0-1 after blanking Cambridge-Isanti 1-0 at home on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Junior Lexi Moen scored with nine minutes left in the second half to beat the Bluejackets.

“I was just focused on hitting the ball right,” said Moen on her game-winner. It was a well placed shot bottom corner, a place most keepers have a hard time getting to.

Tags

Load comments