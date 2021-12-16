Hornets girls hoops were looking for their first win of the season when they hosted Rocori Monday night. They lost their fifth straight game to open the season, falling 79-56 to the Spartans.
They made a run in the second half and got within five points, but as they often do turnovers and fouls killed their comeback attempt. It was a great effort for the Hornets and they never gave up. It’s a super young team with only one senior on the roster so the fight they showed is especially encouraging.
Sophomore Alexis Moen and their lone senior, Emily Steen, played huge roles in their effort.
Kadyn Dilger got the Hornets on the board with a three for their first basket and took a quick 3-2 lead to start.
Rocori double teamed the ball handler and Big Lake had a hard time getting the ball across half court and that led to several turnovers as they had trouble settling into their offense to begin the game.
With 13:24 Steen finished through contact for an and one opportunity, but was unable to hit at the line, but they only trailed 13-7 at the time.
That’s when the Spartans started to build their lead. A 9-0 Rocori run saw Big Lake down 22-7. Rylie Sternquist fought her way inside for the Hornets in an attempt to stop the bleeding. Two minutes later Moen connected from downtown with 6:30 left. Dilger managed to score on a second chance opportunity and then Jessie Moyer later added another three and Big Lake sliced into their deficit, 32-18 with three to play in the opening half.
Moyer hit another three to end the half with the score 41-25 after Moen drew a charge. The Hornets late first half barrage from deep put them in range for a second half comeback.
Starting the second half with the ball, the Hornets nailed a three, but a Spartans foul before the shot waved the three off and the Hornets had to take the ball out of bounds. Dilger corralled a missed shot and the ball found Moen who nailed a second chance three, and this one counted.
Not even two minutes into the half and Big Lake got within single digits, 41-32.
Rocori hit a three, but who else but Moen answered with a three of her own to match. Big Lake started forcing turnovers and were able to get out and run to close the deficit and Moen kept knocking down outside shots.
Then it was the Steen show. First she converts an and one for the ole fashion three point play before coming back to draw another foul. She hit both free throws and then Moen followed with yet another three on a magnificent step-back and all the sudden the Hornets were within five, 48-43.
Rocori answered, but Steen made another play drawing a foul in transition. She went one for two at the line to stay within six. That was as close as they’d get. The Hornets simply ran out of gas as the margin was just too much to overcome. Turnovers and fouls all the sudden killed their momentum as the Hornets fell, 79-56.
The final might have been a little lopsided, but the young team battled all night and showed a lot of promise. Robinson was waiting for Moen to arrive and her breakout game was much needed to give them a solid one-two punch with Steen.
Moen finished with 20 points, two rebounds and an assist. Steen dropped 16 points and seven boards and has finished in double figures every game this season.
Big Lake hosts 3-2 Becker on Friday and 2-3 Zimmerman on Monday, Dec. 20.
Annandale 49, Big Lake 25
Big Lake hosted Annandale on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Steen just missed her third straight double double with 15 points and nine boards.
Big Lake 41, Hutchinson 72
Big Lake was on the road against Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 9. Steen led the Hornets with 15 points and eight rebounds. She also added a block.
