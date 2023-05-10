Minnesota’s general inland fishing season starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 13 for walleye, northern pike and bass, although bass fishing south and west of U.S. Highway 53 is catch-and-release only until May 27.

Panfish fishing, including perch, sunfish and crappies, is allowed all year. Muskellunge season starts June 3. Fishing on Lake Superior for salmon and some trout runs all year. North Shore stream fishing for rainbow trout is allowed all year.

