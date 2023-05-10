Minnesota’s general inland fishing season starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 13 for walleye, northern pike and bass, although bass fishing south and west of U.S. Highway 53 is catch-and-release only until May 27.
Panfish fishing, including perch, sunfish and crappies, is allowed all year. Muskellunge season starts June 3. Fishing on Lake Superior for salmon and some trout runs all year. North Shore stream fishing for rainbow trout is allowed all year.
Here are some resources to get you prepared for the fishing season.
Getting a license
You need to buy a Minnesota fishing license if you’re 16 or older. Annual licenses allow you to fish from March 1 to the last day of February the following year. Lower-cost licenses are available for shorter time periods. There is an added cost to fish for trout, salmon or sturgeon.
To qualify for a resident fishing license you must:
• Have established a legal residence in Minnesota for at least the past 60 consecutive days.
• If 21 or older, possess a current Minnesota driver’s license, state-issued identification card or have a receipt for an application for a driver’s license or state ID that is at least 60 days old.
• Be at least 16 years of age.
In most cases, Minnesotans don’t need a license if they’re fishing in a state park.
All non-residents, regardless of age, must buy a fishing license.
Responsible catch-and-release fishing can help ensure continued quality fishing opportunities. Anglers can boost the odds of fish surviving catch and release by using methods that avoid internal damage caused by hooks, stress and being pulled from deep water.
• Fish hooked in the mouth almost always survive. Set the hook quickly to avoid hooking a fish deeply. Jigs, circle hooks and active baits like crankbaits are more likely to hook a fish in the mouth.
• Don’t angle for fish in very deep water, unless you plan to keep what you catch. Fizzing of fish, or the act of inserting a needle into a fish intended to deflate the gas bladder, caught from deep water can do more harm than good and is not legal.
• Have pliers ready that work well for taking hooks out. Cutting the line and leaving the hook in the fish is also a good option.
• Quickly land a fish to minimize a fish’s time out of water.
• Handle the fish firmly but carefully. Wet your hands before touching a fish to prevent removal of their protective slime coating. Rubberized nets help, too.
• Unhook and release the fish while it is still in the water, if possible, and support its weight with both hands or with a net when removed from the water. Never lift them vertically from the water.
• Do not place fish you plan to release on a stringer or in a live well.
• Revive a fish by cradling it under the belly and gently moving it forward in the water until it swims away.
• Do not release a fish that can be legally kept if it is bleeding heavily or can’t right itself.
