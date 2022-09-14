Miller runs rampant but Hornets fall to Eagles on road

Senior Nolan Miller (33) falls into the end zone for Big Lake’s first touchdown of the game, Friday, Sept. 9 at St. Cloud Apollo High School. Miller ran for 113 yards on 17 attempts (6.6 yards per attempt). The Hornets ran for 226 yards total and are averaging 231.5 rushing yards per game so far this season.
It was a tough loss on the road for Big Lake football as they traveled up to St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 9 for their second game of the season. They ran rampant against the Eagles, rushing for 226 yards in the game, with 113 coming from senior Nolan Miller, but two early fumbles cost Big Lake momentum and allowed the Eagles to take to the sky.
Despite running the ball well, too many mental errors and blown assignments cost the Hornets a game that ultimately they are talented enough to win.
“We can’t spot them three quarters,” said Head Coach Bob Blanchard. “We’re a good team, but we’re not good enough to spot anybody three quarters,” added Blanchard.
Senior WR/DB Jonah Miller returned the opening kickoff to the 33 and the Hornets went to work. Junior RB/LB Trenton Josewski took a pitch to the outside for a first down and then Miller carried a pile of Eagles up the middle for a strong run. Josewski bounced another run to the outside for a first down, but then they lost their first fumble at the Apollo 35-yard-line for their first turnover.
The Hornets forced a punt and senior WR/LB Conner Stern caught a first down pass and Josewski ran for another first down. On second-and-eight Mallberg made a diving catch to set up a third-and-three, but they lost their second fumble and gave it right back to the Eagles at the Eagles’ 43.
After forcing another punt, Big Lake went three-and-out and had to punt themselves, but the punt was blocked. Junior RB/LB Wuoson Nehwah actually caught it and had a chance to advance the ball, but was tackled and he fumbled it back to Apollo.
Big Lake forced yet another punt, but on the ensuing possession had to punt and for the second straight time it was blocked. The Eagles then took flight for a 42-yard passing touchdown and after a successful two-point conversion took an 8-0 lead.
The Hornets were forced to punt, but Stern picked off a pass and the blue and gold took over at their own 33. They had to punt again however back to St. Cloud Apollo and the Eagles made them pay. A 19-yard passing touchdown gave them a 14-0 lead after an unsuccessful two-point attempt.
The dagger came at the end of the half. The Hornets went three-and-out and the Eagles returned the punt to their own 41 with about 90 seconds left in the half. On the first play from scrimmage sophomore QB Da’Vion Jackson rolled out to his right and completed a 59-yard bomb for his third score of the half and took a 20-0 lead into halftime.
The home team added another 30-yard passing touchdown in the third and trailed 27-0 heading into the fourth.
With 7:24 left in the game, Miller found the end zone for their first score of the game from two-yards out and sophomore QB Carson Gellerman took it in himself for the two-point conversion. Sophomore RB Reid Josewski scored from four yards out with 8.4 seconds left to cap the scoring off as the Hornets lost 27-14.
A big difference between this years and last year’s football teams is that this one doesn’t quit. Despite trailing by four scores they continued to fight until the very end and they were rewarded with a couple scores.
This Friday Big Lake (0-2) hosts Willmar (1-1) at Big Lake High School starting at 7 p.m.
