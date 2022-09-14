 Skip to main content
Miller runs rampant but Hornets fall to Eagles on road

Senior RB/LB Nolan Miller runs for 113 yards and a touchdown in 27-14 loss

Nolan Miller big lake football

Senior Nolan Miller (33) falls into the end zone for Big Lake’s first touchdown of the game, Friday, Sept. 9 at St. Cloud Apollo High School. Miller ran for 113 yards on 17 attempts (6.6 yards per attempt). The Hornets ran for 226 yards total and are averaging 231.5 rushing yards per game so far this season.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It was a tough loss on the road for Big Lake football as they traveled up to St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 9 for their second game of the season. They ran rampant against the Eagles, rushing for 226 yards in the game, with 113 coming from senior Nolan Miller, but two early fumbles cost Big Lake momentum and allowed the Eagles to take to the sky.

Despite running the ball well, too many mental errors and blown assignments cost the Hornets a game that ultimately they are talented enough to win.

