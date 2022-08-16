Starting back in 1970 as the Princeton Invitational, Milaca took over the cross country meet in 1997 and began to transform it into the cultural event for the sport, becoming one of the largest cross country meets in the world.
Celebrating its 50th holding of the event just last year at Stones Throw Golf Course, the race hosted over 6,000 cross country runners from the Midwest, seeing runners from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota partake in the running.
However, there will be no 51st running of the race as the Wolves recently announced the meet will not be held this upcoming cross country season due a scheduling conflict at Stones Throw and being unable to find a suitable replacement to host the meet.
It was a perfect storm, starting three years ago, that led to the cancellation of the event, explained Milaca Cross Country Coach Dave Dillan.
“Back in 2019, we had that big thunderstorm in the morning then we had a great day of racing but it was pretty hard on the course,” said Dillan.
From there, the tides started to turn against the Mega Meet.
Canceling the meet in 2020 due to the Covid-19 health pandemic, the return the following year for the 50th running of the race featured an unfortunate miscommunication between the school and golf course.
That communication led to a scheduling conflict for 2022, where the Mega Meet needed to find a new home.
Along with not having a host and searching to find a place where the meet could safely be held, the continued absence of Randy Furman, former Wolves’ cross country coach and a mainstay in meet set up and planning of the Mega Meet, putting even more strain on the race.
Under pressure, scrambling to find a suitable host for the meet, Milaca ran out of time.
“We’ve been going there since the mid-80’s and it’s a meet that the kids look forward to every year,” said Monticello girls Cross Country Head Coach Gail Grieme.
“They run the races by grade level, so that makes for a good situation for all of our runners. It’s good competition. We’re disappointed that it is going to be disbanded, but we will fill it with another meet,” Grieme added.
