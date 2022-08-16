last milaca mega meet

Ava Nebben (left) and Hope Guertin (right) run in the last Milaca Mega Meet for Monti, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

 Jeremy Lagos

The Milaca Mega Meet had a good run.

Starting back in 1970 as the Princeton Invitational, Milaca took over the cross country meet in 1997 and began to transform it into the cultural event for the sport, becoming one of the largest cross country meets in the world.

Tags

Load comments