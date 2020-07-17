Everyone has those memories that leave a mark. Something that comes to the front of your mind when reminiscing on your childhood.
It could be as simple as swimming in the neighborhood pool, learning to ride a bike, or a family vacation that stood out above the others.
For Big Lake High School’s Mia Huberty that memory that left a mark was practicing left handed lay-ups with her dad in the driveway.
Now she’s committed to play basketball at the college level for Upper Iowa University.
“I chose UIU because out of all the schools I visited it felt the most like home,” Huberty said. “It felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders when I committed.”
It’s a small campus in a small town with small enrollment. UIU is also a private school. They have a strong honors program and work on a quarters system instead of semesters so students can take a lighter class load.
“I love the coaching staff and players,” Huberty said. “They made me feel welcomed and wanted. At the end of the day I just got a certain feeling when I was on campus that is hard to explain, but I could just see myself there.”
She’ll be played under coach Nate Oakland. Last season was his first year coaching at UIU.
The talented Big Lake senior had four offers from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference: The University of Mary, University of Concordia St. Paul, Southwest Minnesota State, and UIU – along with an offer from Hillsdale College.
She’s worked hard in school and her academic focus has paid off earning her a full ride scholarship.
Huberty said she made the decision to play college ball when she was in middle school.
“I started playing AAU basketball in seventh grade and that’s where I realized this was something I wanted to do and something I wanted to take the next step with,” Huberty said.
Her love for the sport started way before that though.
“I started playing in first grade after I watched my older brother play,” Huberty said. “We would play in the driveway and I found out I really liked the game and the competition and wanted to play it as well. I remember being in second grade and working on left handed lay-ups in the driveway with my dad for hours.”
She’s been playing AAU basketball this summer and has one more season at Big Lake before she heads off to Iowa.
Huberty said she’s working on her foot speed, her shot form, and quick dribbling under pressure. She’s fully aware that she’ll be playing at a higher level, but feels equipped by her high school experiences and off season experiences.
“I’ve learned so much from my high school coaches and teammates,” Huberty said. “They’ve taught me defensive schemes and new offensive moves, but I think the most important thing they’ve done for me is help me become a better person. I’m also playing AAU basketball which helps my game a lot because I get to practice with and against some of the best players in the state and then play against the best nationwide.”
Huberty said she’s most looking forward to being challenged academically and athletically in college. She’s also looking forward to being surrounded by people who have the same goals as her and gaining new experiences.
Huberty hasn’t decided on a major yet, but she’s exploring exercise science, sports administration, and math.
As for on the court, she has everything figured out for how she’ll be an asset to the team.
“I think my work ethic and values will be important on the team,” Huberty said. “I also think that my ability to score anywhere on the court – whether that’s finishing at the rim, taking a pull up jumper, or shooting a three – will help the team a lot. By being a versatile player it will open up my teammates to take their own shots.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
