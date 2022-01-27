Monticello is in a brutal stretch of basically a meet every other day, capping off their week at true team state on Saturday, Jan. 22. It was their eighth event in 16 days. Despite the lack of time to rest and practice, the Magic got plenty of great performances, including record setting efforts from Dakotah Parker and Clay Megaw.
Sauk Rapids-Rice 94, Monticello 90
Monticello hosted Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Jan. 18. It was pretty much neck and neck for the first few races, but the Storm pulled away at the end to take a four point win over the Magic. It was Monticello’s fifth meet in ten days and the guys were definitely fatigued a little out there.
The Magic weren’t able to get a first place finish until the diving event. Dakotah Parker, Clay Megaw, Ethan Bad Heart Bull and Carson Callstrom took second place in the 200 medley relay to start the meet off with a time of 1:49.85. Paul Fasen took second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.32. Rocco Vasoli also grabbed second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:18.87 and
Callstrom took third place with a time of 24.85 in the 50 freestyle.
Despite not winning a race yet, the Magic were only ten points behind the Storm and cut into that lead with a good effort from the divers. Parker took first place with a score of 280.10 and Monti was within two, 40-38, after diving.
SRR increased their lead after that and never looked back the rest of the way with Monticello only getting one other first place finish in the meet. Bad Heart Bull took third in the 100 fly with a time of 1:07.57. Fasen took second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.02 seconds. In the 500 freestyle Cade Hansen took second with a time of 5:28.15. Megaw, Miller, Callstrom and Fasen took second place in the 200 relay with their time of 1:36.84.
Jake Lindstrom took third place in the 100 backstroke with his time of 1:06.21. It was Megaw time after that, picking up Monticello’s second and last first place finish of the meet in the 100 breaststroke with his time of 1:01.63. Sauk Rapids-Rice’s strength is their top end talent while Monticello’s is their impressive depth. After getting the better of the Storm the week prior, this time it was SRR who got the better of Monti.
Princeton 74, Monticello 107
The Magic got a little rest and their swagger back against the Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 20. Megaw broke his own record for the 100 breaststroke from a month ago and Parker broke his own diving record from two years ago. It was a fantastic bounceback from their earlier meet in the week with the guys looking sharp.
Parker, Megaw, Jones and Callstrom took first place in the 200 MR with a time of 1:49.14. Josh Miller took second in the 200 freestyle with his time of 2:08.68. Vasoli won the 200 IM with his time of 2:19.21. Hansen won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.64 seconds. Parker won the diving portion with his pool record of 313.20.
Jason Jones took second in the 100 fly with a time of 1:04.09. Megaw won the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.58 seconds. Bad Heart Bull took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:49.64. Jones, Castro, Callstrom and Fasen won the 200 relay with their time of 1:38.03. Grant Stahlback took second in the 100 backstroke and of course Megaw broke his own record in the 100 breaststroke with his time of 1:01.03.
Monticello 8th place, 1260.5 points
In what was their eighth event in just 16 days, the Magic earned a berth to the class A true team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 22. Parker, as he so often does, showed out in the diving portion as the only diver to break 400. Megaw took second in the 100 breaststroke with a team record, the third time he has broken that record this season. They dropped 72 points on illegal starts that dropped them from sixth to eighth place as a team. “I’m really proud of the way they stepped up and gave outstanding efforts,” said Head Coach Dirk Westveer.
Fasen cracked the top ten in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.46, good for tenth place. Parker won the one meter dive with his score of 401.10. Gabe McDermott also finished in the top ten with a score of 293.80, good for ninth. In the 100 freestyle, Fasen took seventh with a time of 50.45 seconds.
In the 200 freestyle relay the Magic had another top ten finish. Jones, Megaw, Callstrom and Fasen finished in 1:35.13, good for eighth. In the 100 breaststroke Megaw finished second with his team record time of 58.97 seconds.
All in all, it was a good showing for the Magic who had several good swims and performances. Despite being tired, everybody performed well.
The Magic are right back at it Tuesday night against Buffalo, Thursday night against Chisago Lakes and on Friday night at Princeton.
