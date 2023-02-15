Senior Lily Manning set the all-time program record for career three-pointers in a 67-49 home win over Eden Valley-Watkins on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
She broke the record during the second half of that game. Liv Hanson hauled in a defensive rebound and began dribbling up the right side. Hanson crossed over, attacked the middle of the floor to the left elbow, and kicked it out to Manning in the corner, who rose up and knocked down her 116th career three.
Senior to senior.
The entire gym went nuts.
“It was a lot of weight off my shoulders,” said Manning. “Like the last five games, I was thinking about it. It felt good to finally have it be over with… my mom knew about it for the whole season. She kind of didn’t want to tell me so when I knew about it I kind of just felt like it had to happen.”
Everybody from the fans to the bench was going wild for Manning after that play.
“It was a happy atmosphere. Even just winning felt good but to add that on made it even better. They all had their three-point signs and were all on their feet cheering and it just made me feel happy,” Manning said.
Manning is a total gym rat who has been committed to her craft since she stepped foot in Monticello when Head Coach Craig Geyen met her as a sixth-grader.
“Just to see her growth. She just continues to get better and better every single year and keeps improving her confidence, which keeps going up. It’s awesome to see,” said Geyen.
As a freshman, Manning made one three. As a sophomore, she hit 19 and last year as a junior she had 54. She broke the record with her 42nd three of the season to reach 116 career threes, breaking Shari Laugen’s record of 115 set back in 2006. Gabby Laimer later tied the record, and now Manning has it all to herself.
“She shoots it so effortlessly,” mentioned Geyen. “Especially for her size, it’s just effortless. She’s shooting NBA three-pointers with ease. She’s the only one in our program that can do it so easily.”
As a middle schooler, Manning hit a half-court shot during a tournament Monticello was hosting; foreshadowing her shooting ability that she worked hard on to improve every single year.
The Monticello girls basketball team is a very close-knit squad that enjoys celebrating each other. “Every kid on our team was so happy for Lily,” said Geyen. “They sacrifice for one another and care for one another, which goes a long way.”
Manning’s mother, Morgan, had her eyes set on the record since the beginning of the season. Morgan talked to Geyen a few weeks ago when Lily was approaching the record.
Manning was 10 threes away before they took the court against Rocori in late January. She made five threes for a game-high 22 points to close the gap to five. She then hit one each against Becker and Big Lake. Then with her third three against Eden Valley-Watkins, she was all alone at the top of the record books. She then hit two more threes against Princeton last Thursday to extend her record to 118. Only time will tell what she finishes her career with.
As of Feb. 13, Monticello has four regular season games remaining before playoffs start, meaning Manning has at least five more games to extend her record.
“Thank you to my team for the reaction and thank you to coach for making it special,” said Manning.
