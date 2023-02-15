Lily Manning three point record

Monticello girls basketball Head Coach Craig Geyen and senior guard Lily Manning after she broke the career three-point record against Eden Valley-Watkins, Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Monticello High School.

 Morgan Manning

Senior Lily Manning set the all-time program record for career three-pointers in a 67-49 home win over Eden Valley-Watkins on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

She broke the record during the second half of that game. Liv Hanson hauled in a defensive rebound and began dribbling up the right side. Hanson crossed over, attacked the middle of the floor to the left elbow, and kicked it out to Manning in the corner, who rose up and knocked down her 116th career three.

Tags

Load comments