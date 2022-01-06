Last week Magic girls basketball hosted the Monticello Invitational. There were eight teams in total, four from the Mississippi 8 and four out of conference teams.
Chisago Lakes, Princeton, St. Francis and Monticello from the M8 with Grand Rapids, Sauk Rapids, Orono and Proctor from out of conference.
It was a tough draw off the bat for Monticello against #6 Grand Rapids.
“They are a talented team with a very strong Junior class. They play an uptempo style of basketball and want to press and get out and run. They are physical and fast,” said Head Coach Craig Geyen.
Geyen also pointed out Grand Rapid’s strong junior class, led by NDSU commit, Taryn Hamling. Despite throwing multiple defenses at Hamling, she still managed to drop 37 points against the Magic on the strength of six three’s.
The Magic gave up 49 first half points that put them in a huge hole trailing by as many as 21 at the end of the first. Monticello made a strong push to start the second and nearly cut the deficit to ten, but the Thunderhawks pulled away again to win 81-55. It was a much better second half as they only got outscored by five points in the second.
The Magic didn’t shoot free throws well, but one of their bright spots was Lily Manning. Manning led the Magic with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Olivia Hanson helped out with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals.
They got a break from playing a top ten ranked team against Sauk Rapids-Rice after playing #1 Becker and #6 Grand Rapids back to back games.
They rewarded themselves with a 73-56 victory.
They started off decent, but got themselves into foul trouble. Two players finished the first half with three fouls and three other players finished the half with two. The Storm capitalized by shooting lots of three throws and slowing the game down, hurting the Magic who like to play at a fast pace.
After only leading by three entering the break, Monticello got going in the second and scored 45 to break the game open and win by 17. The Magic forced 31 turnovers off the strength of 17 steals leading to 30 points off turnovers alone.
Manning had another great game, dropping 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Hanson scored 18 points with seven rebounds. Katelyn Lindberg and Samantha Voll also played well for Monticello. Lindberg scored 11 points with five rebounds and Voll had four steals.
Miranda Smith and Graycee Roubinek played well down low, limiting the Storm’s post players who have given team fits to start the year.
Monticello (4-6, 1-1 M8) plays Rocori (6-5) on Tuesday at home before traveling to play Princeton (2-10, 1-2 M8) on the road on Friday.
