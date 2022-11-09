The Monticello boys cross-country team were section runner-ups and therefore took their talents to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the state cross-country meet. They took off from Monticello around 11 a.m. in a coach bus and were given an escort out of town by the local fire department.
Last year the Magic were state runner-ups and were hoping for another top-five finish this year. That wasn’t quite in the cards as Monticello scored 197 points to take eighth place, but that wasn’t indicative of how they ran.
Monti’s top four scorers all ran PRs and senior Noah Mahoney’s time of 15:46.37 re-broke his school 5k record.
“I really wanted this because I was ranked 12th and then I got eighth, which is super nice because I was worried that I wasn’t going to get top ten again. This year I think everybody returned. Last year there weren’t any seniors on the podium so I was a little bit worried, but I was happy that I got eighth,” said Mahoney.
“(Mahoney) rose to the occasion and we knew he had a faster race in him yet this year. We’ve never PR’d down here. It’s a pretty tough course so on top of that it’s a special day. The ability to rise to the occasion is something he’s done all year long,” said Head Coach Dave Wik.
It was seemingly every race over the last month that Mahoney was hitting a new PR and a school record so he was able to go out on top.
Junior Paul Fasen was the next red and black runner to cross the finish line with a time of 17:03.07, a new PR and good for a 54th-place finish. Junior Chris Falk ran a nice race, finishing in 69th after running a new PR of 17:12.53. Senior Rocco Vasoli gabbed 76th place after finishing his career with a PR of 17:17.96. Junior Ty Brouwer was the last Magic scorer to come in. He finished with a time of 17:39.70, which was 106th. Junior Jack Geislinger (18:13.49), 139th, and sophomore Ezra Pemberton (18:46.82) placed 155th.
“It was overall a good day,” said Wik. “We had four out of five PRs in our top five. Unfortunately, our fifth guy struggled and just had an off day. You need five guys at this level, but also just the race was really fast this year. Even if we run to that level, we probably still aren’t on that podium today.”
Nearly everybody had a PR and it still wasn’t enough to get on the podium. It was such a fast and competitive race this year. Five out of the top ten individuals finished with PRs. The Magic were still able to finish in the top half of schools in the state at Class AA, so nothing to hang their heads on.
“We went out quite fast,” said Mahoney. “I think it was good for me to start out fast because this season I haven’t really started out fast, so I think that was good for me.”
The season ends with an eighth-place finish at state for Monticello, who will return five of their top seven runners next season.
