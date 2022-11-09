Noah Mahoney state cross country 2022

Senior Noah Mahoney approaches the finish line at the state cross-country meet, Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello boys cross-country team were section runner-ups and therefore took their talents to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the state cross-country meet. They took off from Monticello around 11 a.m. in a coach bus and were given an escort out of town by the local fire department.

Last year the Magic were state runner-ups and were hoping for another top-five finish this year. That wasn’t quite in the cards as Monticello scored 197 points to take eighth place, but that wasn’t indicative of how they ran.

Paul Fasen state cross country 2022

Junior Paul Fasen (bib #732) crosses the finish line at the class AA state cross-country meet, Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College. Fasen finished with a time of 17:03.07.

