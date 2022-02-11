Friday, Feb. 4 was the second day in a row that the Monticello High School field house would host a Monticello versus Big Lake basketball matchup. The girls game was much like the boys in the first half with neither team getting a big leg up on the other, but the story switched in the second half as the Hornets couldn’t buy a bucket allowing the Magic to get a huge lead they never relinquished.
Eighth grader Samantha Voll started the game on a personal 5-0 run to get the Magic out in front. Voll started with a fast break lay and then came back with a stepback three for five of her 14 points.
Sophomore guard Lexi Moen and senior forward Emily Steen tied the game after Moen got them on the board and Steen put the Magic in a spin cycle and finished with a layup for two.
Monticello took the lead back and looked like they might start running away with it after they grabbed a 13-7 lead, but the Hornets came right back to cut the deficit to just two, 13-11. The two teams traded leads briefly before Voll tied the game at 16 after a couple free throws with just under 4:30 left in the half.
They continued to trade leads until junior guard Lily Manning got Monticello a 20-19 lead they took into halftime, 27-22.
That’s when the Magic made their move. After trading leads in the first half the Magic went on a huge run to start the second and didn’t allow the Hornets to score for the first 9:27 of the second half. Steen got two free throws to fall, but the score was 41-24 now.
Two minutes later Steen got the Hornets’ first bucket of the half with 6:29 left. The Magic led 45-26 as they cruised to a 54-43 final.
Junior guard Olivia Hanson said it felt great to get a win after a tough stretch, “it feels great. We kind of hit a little rough patch there and it feels great to bounce back with a win, and a good team win,” said Hanson.
Monticello held Big Lake to just 11 points in the second half. The Magic run a deep rotation that Hanson mentioned helps keep everybody fresh and allows them to continue to pressure teams throughout the game.
Monti Head Coach Craig Geyen loved how his defense played in the second half too, “defense was awesome. We gave up 11 in the second half which is awesome. Our defense brought it so that was fun. Our defense turns things around. We finally got it going and with our full court pressure that helped us big time. They were gassed and we went 12 deep tonight, which is huge and that makes a big difference,” said Geyen.
The Magic were able to do all that without their senior starter Katelyn Lindberg, who missed the game with a minor injury, but isn’t expected to miss much more time, if any.
Voll finished with 14 points, two rebounds and four steals for the Magic. Manning chipped in 10 with two boards and two steals as well. Steen brought it for the Hornets per usual, scoring 18 with six rebounds and three blocks. Sophomore forward Rylie Sternquist had six points and eight rebounds and sophomore guard Kadyn Dilger had six rebounds for Big Lake as well.
Monticello (7-12, 3-5 M8) has Princeton (7-14, 5-5) on Tuesday and North Branch (9-9, 2-5) on Thursday. Big Lake (0-19, 0-9) has North Branch (9-9, 2-5) on Tuesday, Zimmerman (10-9) on Thursday, Cambridge-Isanti (12-6, 6-2) on Friday and St. Francis (3-16, 1-6) on Monday, Feb. 14.
Chisago Lakes 66, Big Lake 37
On the second night of a back to back, the Hornets hosted the Wildcats. Steen had 12 and Moen had 10 in the loss. Big Lake gave up 41 in the first half, but had a much better second half only giving up 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.