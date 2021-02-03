Magic wrestling takes on Zimmerman in the ‘Pit’

Monticello wrestlers took on Zimmerman on Thursday, Jan. 28 and fell 54-29.
The Magic were supposed to compete against Big Lake High School but there was a COVID-19 out break among the Hornets, leaving them unable to compete all week.
Monticello didn’t have enough guys to compete so Coach Jason Thompson had to work with what he had.
“We had some guys out of the lineup so we knew we would need some upsets,” Thompson said.
Zimmerman took an early lead when Monticello forfeited at the 106 and 113 weight classes.
Monticello fought hard in the lower weight classes.
Quinn McCalla won over Zimmerman’s Kellen Martin (fall 4:11) at 120 pounds.
At 126 pounds, Mason Brown fell to Zimmerman’s Michael Johnson (fall 2:06).
Nelson Anderson won at 132 pounds due to a forfeit.
Bryce Shane fell at 138 pounds to Zimmerman’s Jon Weiser (fall 0:36).
At 145 pounds Jacob Cole defeated Zimmerman’s Eli Stellmach (TF 18-2).
Monticello had cut the Thunder’s lead 17-24.
“Jacob Cole went out and got a tech fall for us, probably the highlight of the night,” Thompson said. “Quinn McCalla, Mason Smith, and Mason Bauer also got pins for us.”
Up next was Magic’s Mason Smith defeating Zimmerman’s Brock Snow (fall 5:47).
Alex fearing put up a good fight at 160 pounds but fell to Zimmerman’s Joe Gardas (fall 5:37).
Mason Bauer defeated Zimmerman’s Max Gastonczik (fall 3:06) at 170 pounds.
After Bauer’s victory the Monticello Pit was going wild.
“That’s one of the reasons we have our duals in the PIT, because of the atmosphere,” Thompson said. “Zimmerman and us are a lot alike and there were some great matches.”
The scoreboard now read 30-29 with Monticello just falling short.
Chris Perez fell to Zimmerman’s Ryan Bouley at 182 pounds (fall 1:55).
At 195 pounds Zimmerman’s Aiden Pardino won due to forfeit.
At 220 pounds Monticello’s Matt Bauer fell to Zimmerman’s Steven Weiser (fall 0:50).
At 285 pounds Zimmerman won to forfeit.
Thompson said he doesn’t mind losing as long his team is improving.
“We’re always bummed to lose matches but we were able to take a lot of positives out of that dual,” Thompson said. “Our goal is to stay healthy and improve our conditioning.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
