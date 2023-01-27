Caleb Kalnbach

Sophomore Caleb Kalnbach wrestles against St. Francis at the Monticello Tri, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Monticello Middle School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello wrestling team went 1-1 at a home triangular on Thursday, Jan. 19 before finishing in second place at the Park Center Pirate Wrestling Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Magic lost a heartbreaker, losing to St. Francis 38-37 before handling Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 57-24. At the Pirate Wrestling Classic, Monticello finished second with 142.5 points, second only to Hudson’s 214. Griffen Fieldseth won first place at 160 lbs. while Wyatt Witschen and Mason Bauer both had second-place finishes.

No individual scores were posted between the Magic and Saints for their opening-round battle at the Monticello tri, but it went down to the final match as Monti lost by one point. They had plenty left in the tank and took out their frustrations on Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield.

