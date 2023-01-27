The Monticello wrestling team went 1-1 at a home triangular on Thursday, Jan. 19 before finishing in second place at the Park Center Pirate Wrestling Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Magic lost a heartbreaker, losing to St. Francis 38-37 before handling Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 57-24. At the Pirate Wrestling Classic, Monticello finished second with 142.5 points, second only to Hudson’s 214. Griffen Fieldseth won first place at 160 lbs. while Wyatt Witschen and Mason Bauer both had second-place finishes.
No individual scores were posted between the Magic and Saints for their opening-round battle at the Monticello tri, but it went down to the final match as Monti lost by one point. They had plenty left in the tank and took out their frustrations on Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield.
Sophomore Caleb Kalnbach got Monticello off on the right foot by pinning Sullivan Decker at 1:52 to earn six points at 106 lbs. At 113 lbs. freshman Nick Friedrichs also grabbed six points for Monti when he beat Anton Cox on a fall at 3:51.
DCL came back with 12 straight points of their own when at 120 lbs. Felix Franco beat freshman Keegan Elfstrom on a fall at 3:59 and at 126 lbs. When Gabe Nelson beat freshman Rafe Brown on a fall at 1:15.
The Magic responded by winning the next six matches.
At 132 lbs. freshman Evan Gehrke pinned Anthony Briseno at 1:29, at 138 lbs. junior Mason Brown beat Isaac Stead by decision 9-2, at 145 lbs. Junior Bryce Schoen beat Branden Aho on a fall at 1:55, junior Joe Gleason won the 152 lb. match via forfeit, at 160 lbs. senior Griffen Fieldseth pinned Jake Decker at 2:30, and senior Wyatt Witschen also picked up a win on another forfeit at 170 lbs.
The teams traded wins to end the match as Monticello won handily.
At 182 lbs. senior Mason Bauer lost to Tate Link on a fall at 0:24, senior Mason Smith picked up a win due to a forfeit at 195 lbs., junior Dylan Janssen lost the 220 lb. match to Spencer Henke on a fall at 3:27, and to cap the night off, junior Ben Bauer won the heavyweight match over Luis Serrato on a fall at 1:29.
The Magic got back to work two days later at the Park Center Pirate Wrestling Classic. Monti had 10 wrestlers finish in the top eight of their weight bracket.
Kalnbach finished in sixth place. Dominic Kerzman (Sauk Centre-Melrose) beat Kalnbach on a major decision 13-3, but Kalnbach battled back in the blood rounds to place for Monti. He beat Alex Brennan (Park Center) on a fall at 0:47 before advancing on a forfeit in the next match. In the consolation semis, he beat Ty Berchtold (South Saint Paul) on a 10-2 major decision to advance to the fifth-place match where he lost to Brett Kiecker (Orono) 13-0.
Friedrichs was able to finish in fourth place at 113 lbs. He started off with a win over Jordan Sweeney (St. Paul Harding) on a fall at 1:35. In the quarterfinals he pinned Keegan Thoma (Rochester Century) at 5:46, but lost to Liam Henke (Burnsville) 11-3 in the semis and was pinned by Beau Dipprey (Zimmerman) in the third place match at 1:39.
It was a tough tournament for Elfstrom. He lost to Tate Olson (Delano) on a fall at 1:15 before pinning Ivan Concepcion (Burnsville) at 2:34 in the first consolation round. Payton Snyder (Park Center) eliminated Elfstrom on a fall at 2:59 in the second consolation round.
Rafe Brown had a tough draw in round one, losing to 126 lb. third-place finisher Christian Carlson (White Bear Lake Area) on a fall at 1:25. In the first consolation round Brown beat Aaron Dungy (Park Center) on a fall at 2:08 but lost to Mu Young Paung Win (St. Paul Harding) in the second consolation round on a 15-7 major decision.
Mason Brown started off on a good note by beating Tucker Hagen (Osakis) 6-2 but was pinned by Lewis Yang (Minneapolis Patrick Henry) at 2:57 in the 138 lb. quarterfinals. Sam Miller (Zimmerman) beat him in the second consolation round 8-1 to eliminate Mason Brown.
Senior Nasir Jones picked up a seventh-place finish for Monticello at 145 lbs. Luis Vang (Minneapolis Patrick Henry) barely beat Jones 7-5 to begin the tournament, but Jones battled back in the consolation bracket to place for Monti. Jones beat Tyler Morsching (Delano) on a 10-2 major decision before winning via forfeit in the second consolation round. Michael Nail (Rochester Century) beat Jones in the consolation semis and Jones finished his run by beating Lukas Duchene (Osakis) in the seventh-place match 10-3.
Gleason also had a tough tournament. He lost 9-8 to Kehinde Shodiya (Park Center) in round one but earned a bye for the first consolation match. Ethan Lutz (Burnsville) then eliminated Gleason on a major decision 16-6.
Fieldseth came away as the Pirate Wrestling Classic 160 lb. champion for Monticello. Fieldseth started his run with a bye in round one and then pinned Jacob Hansen (Park Center) at 1:39 to advance to the semifinals. In the semis, he blanked Gaven Cimbura (Osakis) 6-0 to advance to the first-place match where he beat Romer Pugh (Irondale) 8-4.
Witschen easily took care of Isaac Jacobson (Delano) by winning on a 19-4 technical fall at 3:56 in round one. In the quarterfinals, Witschen beat Calvin Brinkman (Irondale) 13-6 and in the semifinals, he beat Michel Douhe (Burnsville) 11-6. Damion Tapio (Rock Ridge) got the better of Witschen in the championship match. Witschen lost 11-4 to finish as the 170 lb. runner-up to Tapio.
Also at 170 lbs., sophomore Brock Holthaus also got to give it a go at the Pirate Wrestling Classic. He was pinned by Dawson Clymer (Hudson) at 4:50 in round one and then returned the favor to Charlie Woodcock (White Bear Lake Area) when he pinned Woodcock at 0:44. But Calvin Brinkman (Irondale) eliminated Holthaus in the second consolation round.
Mason Bauer started his 182 lb. second-place run by beating John Paul Stack (Orono) in the semis after a first-round bye and a forfeit in the quarterfinals. Bauer pinned Stack at 3:38 to advance to the finals where he lost to Ethan Winkleman (Hudson) on a fall at 3:32.
Monticello had two placeholders at 195 lbs.
Smith finished in fourth place for the Magic at 195 lbs. Smith pinned Jack Suedbeck (Irondale) at 4:45 to advance to the quarterfinals. There he beat Keegan Comer (Rock Ridge) on an 11-2 major decision but was pinned by Brooks Howard (Zimmerman) in the semis at 5:00. In the third-place match Andrew Bonk (South Saint Paul) pinned Smith at 1:39.
Senior Aidan Tadych also got run from Monticello at 195 lbs. Tadych lost to Ben Draveling (Hudson) on a fall at 2:26 in the opening round. He battled back to the consolation semis by beating Samouka Kanneh (Park Center) on a pin at 1:25 and Keegan Comer (Rock Ridge) on a fall at 4:42. In the consolation semis Brady McPherson (Orono) beat Tadych, but the senior won the seventh-place match by beating Allen Mann (St. Paul Harding) on a fall at 1:24.
Janssen was another placeholder for Monti at 220 lbs. He beat Charlie Reyes (South Saint Paul) on fall at 3:12 in the opening round but was pinned by Zachary Carnes (White Bear Lake Area) at 2:00 in the quarterfinals. In the second consolation round Janssen beat the buzzer by pinning Alexander Foncham (South Saint Paul) at 6:00. In the consolation semis Isaac Frericks (Sauk Centre-Melrose) beat Janssen by pinning him at 1:33, but Janssen won the seventh-place match by beating Peter Depa (Delano) on a fall at 3:09.
Ben Bauer received a bye in the heavyweight division to start out and then beat Tenzin Lhawang (Irondale) 3-1 in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Allen Pearson (Tartan) pinned Bauer at 0:19 to send him to the third-place match where he lost to Will Sjogren (Sauk Centre-Melrose) to earn fourth place.
On Friday, the wrestling team travels to Maple Lake High School for a 6 p.m. dual against Annandale Schools. Their next home event is a triangular at the Monticello Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. against Mound Westonka and Zimmerman.
