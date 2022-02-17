After dropping four straight, the Magic have effectively flipped the script. Monticello has won three straight. Last week they picked up healthy wins against Princeton and North Branch after beating Big Lake the week before.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the girls opened the game with a big run that they were able to ride to victory against Princeton. Monti was able to apply a lot of pressure defensively that led to plenty of transition opportunities against Princeton.
Monticello Head Coach Craig Geyen thought getting out in transition was the key, “we were able to push it. We were able to get up and down, which is fun. I thought we did a really good job on a few of their key players that we really tried to focus on and our defense turned to offense.”
Capitalizing on several Tigers’ miscues the Magic got ahead quickly and led wire to wire. Princeton committed five fouls in the first four minutes and turned the ball over several times and Monticello started the game on a 10-2 run.
Junior guard Olivia Hanson and senior guard Katelyn Lindberg hit back to back three’s to take a 16-4 lead. With 10:14 left in the half, junior forward Miranda Smith hauled in two offensive boards and kicked it out to junior guard Lily Manning for three to open up the lead even more.
The girls had great ball movement and cashed in with another corner three from Hanson with 6:00 left in the half as the Magic led 26-10. They went into the halftime break up 37-18.
The Tigers actually started the second half on their own 12-2 run and got as close as 39-30 before Hanson took over. She went on a personal 8-0 run that started with a nice finesse finish inside after going coast-to-coast.
With about four minutes left, Lindberg got a putback to go and then the Magic stole the inbounds pass. Junior forward Sonja Olson was all alone waiting at the wing as the ball swung to her and she drilled the three and the entire Magic bench went nuts. Olson’s three increased their lead to 19 and effectively iced the game. The Magic beat the Tigers, 65-50.
Lindberg, who is effective on both ends, thought the key to getting their big lead back in the second half was their defense, “we got some steals and we kind of just fed off of that,” Lindberg said.
Hanson dropped a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Lindberg finished with 8 points and 5 rebounds and a steal and a block. Eighth grader Samantha Voll led the team with 5 assists.
Monticello (9-12, 5-5 M8) have their last home game of the season against St. Francis (3-19, 1-9) on Tuesday with away games against Zimmerman (11-10) on Thursday and Cambridge-Isanti (14-7, 8-2) on Friday.
North Branch 48, Monticello 64
The Magic won their third in a row against the Vikings on Thursday, Feb. 10. They dropped 41 in the first half to catapult themselves to victory. Voll scored 23 points with 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Hanson scored 14 and Manning added 12. Olson had 3 steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.