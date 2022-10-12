Magic win third straight conference title

For the third straight season Monticello is going to finish as conference champs. With a 6-0 conference record, the Magic sit a point above the Vikings in the standings with just one conference match to go. They host Chisago Lakes on Thursday and a win would clinch the conference championship all to themselves. Last year Monticello were co-champs with Big Lake after winning it outright in 2020.
It’s a huge step for the red and black as they try to get back to the state tournament a year after making their first appearance.
“It’s great,” said Head Coach Bethany Modaff. “I’m really proud with how they’ve improved progressively throughout the season and even tonight.”
Monticello looked like the better team through much of the contest and after the Vikings took the third set, the Magic dominated set four to take a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10).
The Magic played fast and hard and looked to be in command for much of the match. Things got a little sloppy in the third, but recovered and got back to work in the fourth and final set. They were strong fundamentally and played in-system really well.
Doing the simple things correctly is a focal point for this team. “When we focus on that and not trying to do anything fancy and not letting things get in our head, we seem to play a lot better.”
Not focusing on the score and making sure to do the little things right is how the team likes to play and keeps them mentally focused.
Modaff focuses a lot on building a strong team culture as the foundation of everything Monticello volleyball does. That culture has rewarded the girls with their third straight conference title.
Monticello maintained a steady lead throughout set one as the girls came out fast and strong. North Branch took a timeout while trailing 22-16 and they took the next point, but Monti closed the set out and took a 1-0 lead.
The second set was as close as 7-7 before Monticello scored the next six points to force another Vikings timeout. Junior Shalyn Adams came out the timeout with an ace to take a 14-7 lead and that expanded to 17-7 before North Branch got their next point. They finished the set off 25-19 and looked to be in complete control.
They took their foot off the gas for the third set. After another Adams’ ace got Monti an 11-6 lead the Vikings went on a run to tie it at 18. Monti took the next two points, but ultimately lost the set to North Branch 25-22.
They didn’t mess around in set four. They exploded out the gate to take an 11-3 lead and didn’t ever look back. While leading 22-9, freshman Alayna Opatz recorded back-to-back aces to essentially close North Branch out. The away team stole one last point before Monti finished them off 25-10 to clinch their sixth conference victory of the year and in turn their third straight Mississippi 8 title as well.
Modaff likes to focus on teaching the girls to be great teammates and people first and that the rest will take care of itself. So far that has produced three straight conference titles and a state tournament trip.
Senior Raegan Bryant finished with 13 kills, senior Kaylee Stegora had 12 kills and Adams had 10. Freshman Brooklyn Sigler had 21 assists and Adams had 17. Adams also led the Magic with 4 aces and 17 digs.
Monticello was on the road Tuesday at Delano before hosting Chisago Lakes on Thursday for their last conference match. The regular season ends with a tournament at Moorhead High School next Friday, Oct. 21 and runs through that Saturday as well.
The section 5AAA volleyball tournament begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Their win over North Branch was their fourth win in five matches. After that they played in a tournament at STMA. They went 2-3 with wins over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (28-26, 25-17) and Bemidji (25-18, 13-25, 15-13). Their losses came against Stillwater (17-25, 13-25), Canby (24-26, 23-25) and North St. Paul (18-25, 17-25).
