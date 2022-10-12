 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magic win third straight conference title

Monticello’s 3-1 win over North Branch clinches share of Mississippi 8 title

Magic volleyball 2022 Mississippi 8 champs
Buy Now
Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

For the third straight season Monticello is going to finish as conference champs. With a 6-0 conference record, the Magic sit a point above the Vikings in the standings with just one conference match to go. They host Chisago Lakes on Thursday and a win would clinch the conference championship all to themselves. Last year Monticello were co-champs with Big Lake after winning it outright in 2020.

It’s a huge step for the red and black as they try to get back to the state tournament a year after making their first appearance.

Kaylee Stegora
Buy Now

Senior Kaylee Stegora (#15) jumps in the air before spiking the ball over the night against North Branch, Thursday, Oct. 6 at Monticello High School.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred