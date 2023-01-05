Lily Manning

Senior guard Lily Manning (23) goes for a layup against the Storm, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello girls basketball took care of business on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the last night of the Monticello Holiday Tournament when they beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 59-51. Freshman guard Samantha Voll (15) and seniors Liz Hanson (11) and Lily Manning (14) led the Magic offense and combined to score 40 of Monticello’s 59 points.

Before the game started Monticello retired 2014 MHS graduate Grace Sawatzke’s #10 jersey as the girls basketball team’s all-time leader in points, assists, and steals.

