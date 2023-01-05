Monticello girls basketball took care of business on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the last night of the Monticello Holiday Tournament when they beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 59-51. Freshman guard Samantha Voll (15) and seniors Liz Hanson (11) and Lily Manning (14) led the Magic offense and combined to score 40 of Monticello’s 59 points.
Before the game started Monticello retired 2014 MHS graduate Grace Sawatzke’s #10 jersey as the girls basketball team’s all-time leader in points, assists, and steals.
The Magic put on a winning performance for the hometown faithful that gathered for the retirement ceremony 30 minutes before the game started.
Monticello held the lead for most of the night despite Voll sitting for a few minutes in the second half with four fouls.
During that time, Manning was the focal point of the Magic’s offense. She made several deep threes and finished second on the team with 14 points.
Manning said she played AAU over the summer and worked hard on her game and it’s been apparent so far this season that her game and confidence have both increased.
“My confidence has gotten a lot better. Now I know that it’s okay if you miss a few shots and you just keep shooting because they’re going to go in eventually,” said Manning.
She also spoke on the importance of the team communicating on defense leading to trust and ultimately, steals, “we have a lot of communication and so it’s easy to take chances and we know we can trust each other. If you go to double someone is going to be there and it causes a lot of turnovers and we get a lot of points that way,” added Manning.
Manning has been impressive this season and is one of three girls on the team averaging double-digit points per game (10.1). Her 10.1 points per game are third on the team behind Voll (17.8) and Hanson (10.8).
The Storm started the night on a 7-2 run but senior forward Miranda Smith stopped the bleeding with a bucket on the low block to pull the Magic within three with 15:19 left.
Monticello’s pressure defense led to 20 steals and got the Magic back in the game after the early deficit. Manning tied the game on a catch-and-shoot three off a pass from Voll. With 7:56 left in the first half Hanson finished an old-fashioned three-point play to give Monti a 17-12 lead.
With 52 seconds remaining in the half, Manning drilled a long three to give the Magic a 30-18 lead. They held a double-digit lead at halftime, 30-20. The lead could have been higher, but Monticello missed some open shots.
Sauk Rapids-Rice got as close as two in the second half, but Monticello never lost their lead.
About five minutes into the second half, senior guard Sophia Haase connected with senior forward Graycee Roubinek on a nice pass down low to take a 36-26 lead, but the Storm responded with an 8-0 run and closed the gap to 36-34.
With 11:37 left in the game, Manning smacked a three and increased the lead to five. Then senior guard Sammi May went to the line after drawing a shooting foul on the fast break after the Magic stole the ball. May went 1-for-2 at the line to increase the lead to six.
Voll eventually re-entered with about four and a half minutes left in the game after sitting for a long stretch with four fouls.
It was the Manning show however as she hit another three to increase the lead to eight. The score hovered around there for the rest of the game. Monticello closed the game out by shooting a bunch of free throws in the final two minutes. The final score was 59-51 for the Magic’s seventh win this season.
Voll did most of her damage in the first half and finished the game with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals. Manning had 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Hanson had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Haase had 5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. May had 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals.
Monticello is off to a great start at 7-2 this season and Head Coach Craig Geyen pointed towards the team’s experience as a big key to that, “part of it is I think is just some experience. We have eight seniors that play. We have a junior and a freshman that play a lot and we go 10 deep. They all got minutes last year. A lot of them got minutes as sophomores or whatever grade they were in, so I think that’s part of it,” said Geyen.
“They’re disciplined. They know what we need. We had great summer workouts. I think it just continued to build, and build, and build on everything that we do,” added Geyen.
There are eight seniors on the roster and they all were a part of the rotation last year as juniors. Voll started every game last year as an eighth-grader. It’s a veteran group that plays well and trusts each other as Manning iterated that night.
On Thursday Monticello (7-2) hosts Mound Westonka (6-2) at 7 p.m. On Friday they’re on the road against North Branch (2-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday’s game against Rocori was rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.
Grand Rapids 59, Monticello 56
Grand Rapids handed Monticello just their second loss this season on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The Magic led 35-29 at halftime but lost a late lead in a close one. Voll led the Magic with 25 points. Hanson had 7 points and 10 rebounds. They combined for just four steals as a team.
