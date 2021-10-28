Magic weather the Storm for district title

It was less than ideal football conditions on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 20. Monticello was hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice for the North Central - Blue district title and a chance at the number three seed in 6AAAAA. It was raining and windy that night in a game that went down as a defensive battle.
Monticello received the opening kickoff and started at their own nine yard line after an illegal block in the back brought back the kick return. Tyler Hoheisel ran for 15 yards on second and three, but the drive stalled after that and the Magic had to punt.
The Storm took over on the Magic 44 and capitalized on the great starting field position, capping the drive off with a 14 yard touchdown pass from Jack Klein to Bryce Lund for a 6-0 lead after their two point attempt was no good.
The Magic went three and out on the ensuing drive and the Storm took over at their own 48. Starting their second drive with great field position again, the Monticello defense needed to ramp up their efforts.
They did just that.
Sauk Rapids-Rice got deep into the red zone with the ball on the ten on third and nine. After getting the third down stop, the Storm lined up for another play on fourth and nine with the weather putting a stop to think about attempting even the shortest of field goals. Nelson Anderson came up with a huge pass breakup on fourth getting the stop for Monticello forcing the turnover on downs.
Monticello had to punt, but would get one more chance before the end of the half to put up points on the scoreboard.
They managed to do so in style.
Having started the drive on their own 32 with just 1:12 left in the half they didn’t have a lot of time to score. With the clock racing towards triple zeros, Monticello had one last play before the end of the half while still at midfield. That was no problem for the Magic. Reaching into their bag of tricks, QB Luke Emmerich fired a pass to Wyatt Sawatzke at the 35 who pitched it back to Carson Kolles and he outran everybody to the end zone for six with .5 seconds left in the half.
After the 50 yard hook and ladder to cap off the 68 yard drive, the Magic suddenly were tied heading into halftime 6-6.
It took until the fourth quarter for Monticello to break the tie.
Starting a drive in the fourth with 11:04 in regulation on their own 40 yard line, it was Kolles playing hero once again. Kolles caught a pass about 10 yards out near the sidelines and once again outran everybody to the end zone on the first play of their drive for a 60 yard touchdown that went down as the game winner.
The two point attempt was no good, but it’s all they needed holding on to win 12-6.
It took two more huge stands by the defense, but the game ended with Emmerich kneeling the ball in victory formation to run the clock out for the victory and taking first in the North Central - Blue district.
Head Coach Andy Pierskalla was thrilled for his seniors, “I’m so happy for our seniors and our kids, they worked so hard for this. We had a tough stretch. We played some really tough teams that prepared us and made us stronger for a night cold, raining, and windy like tonight to come out and show what Magic football is all about.”
Pierskalla gave props to Erik Hanson and his defense for holding Sauk Rapids-Rice to their lowest scoring output of the season.
The defense played great and Emmerich and Kolles made some big plays for
Monticello on a night when the weather wasn’t cooperating. Emmerich completed nearly all of his passes and Kolles was faster than 11 guys lining up across from him.
The theme for the night was play for your brother according to Pierskalla as he’s been preparing them for an emotional roller coaster to end the regular season heading into playoff time.
The victory earned the Magic the fourth seed in section 6AAAAA and a date with Irondale on Tuesday, Oct. 26. A victory Tuesday night would mean a game on Saturday at 1 p.m. to go to the section championship game on Friday, Nov. 5.
