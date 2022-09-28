Raegan Bryant monti volleyball

Raegan Bryant spikes the ball over the net in the Magic’s win over Cambridge-Isanti, Thursday, Sept. 22 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello have won four of their last five matches and are a perfect 4-0 in the Mississippi 8 this season. They lost on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Sept. 20 that ended a three game winning-streak, but bounced back at home on Thursday, Sept. 22 against Cambridge-Isanti.

The Magic beat the Bluejackets 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13). The first two sets were close with Cambridge-Isanti coming out feisty, but in the end Monti’s talent proved too much to handle in the end.

