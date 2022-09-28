Monticello have won four of their last five matches and are a perfect 4-0 in the Mississippi 8 this season. They lost on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Sept. 20 that ended a three game winning-streak, but bounced back at home on Thursday, Sept. 22 against Cambridge-Isanti.
The Magic beat the Bluejackets 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13). The first two sets were close with Cambridge-Isanti coming out feisty, but in the end Monti’s talent proved too much to handle in the end.
The win gave Monticello a two point gap in the standings that includes a cluster of teams in the conference.
“They’re always a real solid team. They have some great attackers so we knew it would be a challenge,” said Head Coach Beth Modaff.
After dropping the second set the red and black talked about improving their defensive discipline for the rest of the match and after allowing 44 points in the first two sets, the Magic gave up just 26 points total over the last half of the match.
“We were a little bit lax getting into defensive position in the first couple of sets and owning it and we started making saves and making plays out of everything and that’s what we need to do,” added Modaff.
The communication and passing also locked in much more as they looked like a complete team over the last two sets.
In set one Monti started in a 0-2 hole, but worked their way back to take a 5-4 lead. Things remained close for the rest of the set until late when Monti pulled away a little at 20-16 and 24-17 before finishing them off 25-19.
The second set was similar, but instead of Monti being able to pull away at the end, Cambridge-Isanti pulled away after it was tied 21-all.
It was a completely different Magic team after that. They got up 12-2 to begin set three and that set the tone for the rest of the match. They maintained their large lead and took the third set, 25-10. They got out to a 9-2 lead in set four and didn’t look back to finish off the Bluejackets 3-1.
Raegan Bryant led the Magic with 13 kills in 23 attempts. Brooklyn Sigler led the team with 22 assists. Lizzie Sigler was on fire with her serve, finishing with 8 aces. Lizzie Sigler, Bryant and Shalyn Adams all had 11 digs.
About midway through the season Monticello (8-4, 4-0 M8) is on top of the Mississippi 8 with a two point lead over North Branch, Becker, Big Lake and Cambridge-Isanti. Tuesday they visited Becker. Last year Monti beat the Bulldogs 3-0. On Thursday Monti hosts Sartell-St. Stephen (11-2) at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 they’re at home again against St. Michael-Albertville (9-4) and on Thursday, Oct. 6 they also host North Branch (8-9, 2-0).
Monticello 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Monti had their winning-streak come to an end on the road against the Storm in four sets (25-27, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25).
Lizzie Sigler and Adams both had 10 kills. Brooklyn Sigler had 19 assists. Lizzie Sigler had four aces and 15 digs. Kendall Luoma had 2 block assists.
