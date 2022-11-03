Lizzie Sigler

Senior libero Lizzie Sigler passes the ball during the third set against Totino-Grace, Friday, Oct. 28 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Looking to get back to the state tournament for just the second time ever, Monticello has one last challenge standing in their way. After sweeping Minneapolis Edison 3-0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-9) and taking care of Totino-Grace in four (25-8, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11) Monticello faces Big Lake on Wednesday in the section 5AAA final. Earlier this season Monti swept Big Lake (29-27, 25-22, 25-10) on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The match between Minneapolis Edison on Wednesday, Oct. 26 was over before it started. The Tommies were completely outmatched against the Magic.

