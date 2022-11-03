Looking to get back to the state tournament for just the second time ever, Monticello has one last challenge standing in their way. After sweeping Minneapolis Edison 3-0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-9) and taking care of Totino-Grace in four (25-8, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11) Monticello faces Big Lake on Wednesday in the section 5AAA final. Earlier this season Monti swept Big Lake (29-27, 25-22, 25-10) on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The match between Minneapolis Edison on Wednesday, Oct. 26 was over before it started. The Tommies were completely outmatched against the Magic.
The win sent Monti to the section semifinals against Totino-Grace, who Monticello beat last year in the section final to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
After going the distance in a five set battle last year, Monticello had a much easier time this season. They won in four, but it easily could have been a sweep if the Magic had been able to minimize their mistakes in the second set.
Head Coach Bethany Modaff suggested that some self doubt might have crept its way into their heads during the second set, but they were able to shake it off moving forwards.
“I think just a little bit of doubt crept in. We had several, especially at the beginning, errors unforced on our side and we kind of get in our head a little bit,” said Modaff.
They struggled to recover for the rest of set two, but came right back out in sets three and four to take care of business.
The Magic had a good serving night and that might have been the biggest difference in the match as a whole. “We served tough and that took them out of their offensive options and when we did that consistently then we were super successful,” said Modaff.
Senior libero Lizzie Sigler thought their energy was what helped Monticello the most.
“Our energy was huge. When we went into that second set it wasn’t very high but then we picked it back up for that third and fourth set for sure. That’s what really carried us through to the end was playing as a team and carrying that energy throughout the whole game,” said Sigler.
Monti was able to run a successful offense for the most part in and out of system. They had a mismatch against the block and the red and black used that to their advantage. They also had a scrappy performance as they often do. They were strong defensively for most of the match and that combined with when they weren’t making unforced errors gave them an advantage most of the night.
Their reward is a scrappy Big Lake team that didn’t have the success in the win column this year they would have hoped, but their style of play makes it hard to beat if you aren’t executing properly. On the other hand, they struggle playing out of system so if Monticello is able to play the way they want to they should be able to return to the state tournament where they are reigning consolation champions.
The section 5AAA final will be played at Osseo Senior High on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m.
