Freshman Brooklyn Sigler sets the ball for senior Kaylee Stegora, Thursday, Oct. 13 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, and this Magic team has rocked their way to the top of the Mississippi 8 conference for the third straight season. A year after finishing co-conference champions with Big Lake, Monticello took the throne all for themselves this season after going undefeated in conference play with their 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13) win over Chisago Lakes.

Monti clinched the conference title last week, but a loss against Chisago Lakes would have meant potentially sharing that title with North Branch. The Magic finished 7-0 against M8 opponents and the Vikings are 5-1 with one match to go against Big Lake.

