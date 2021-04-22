Magic tennis wins two out of three

On Saturday, April 10 the Monticello boys golf team competed in a triangular against Alexandria and Crookston.
The team defeated Crookston, 7-0, but the Magic fell one match short against Alexandria, 4-3.
On Saturday in the No. 1 singles competition, Magic Tyler Rousslang defeated Jack Garmen of Crookston, 6-3, 6-1.
Monticello’s Henry Sawatzke competed in the No. 2 singles match and defeated Erik Coauette of Crookston, 6-0, 6-0.
In the No. 3 singles match-up Wyatt Kadelbach of Monticello defeated Mason Owens from Crookston, 6-1, 6-1.
Magic Ryan Schyma defeated Reggie Winjum of Crookston, 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles competition.
In the No. 1 doubles match-up Monticello’s Dylan Roiger and Johnny May defeated Evan Christiansen and Tim Brule from Crookston, 6-0, 6-2.
Monticello’s Jackson Bianchi and Brandon Fyle defeated Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan of Crookston, 6-1 , 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles competition.
In No. 3 doubles play Magic Jacob Roden and Daniel Homsombath defeated Zach Johnson and Ethan Erdman from Crookston, 6-3, 6-3.
Alexandria was the next opponent for the Magic squad on Saturday.
In the No. 1 singles Monticello’s Rousslang defeated Jacob Partington of Alexandria, 6-2, 6-2.
In the No. 2 singles match-up Sawatzke of Monticello defeated Gannon Lueck of Alexandria, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Landon Schabel of Alexandria defeated Magic Kadelbach 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles competition.
In No. 4 singles play Monticello’s Schyma defeated Aaron Jost from Alexandria, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
In the No. 1 doubles competition Pieter Mulder and Andrew Wegner of Alexandria defeated Monticello duo May and Roiger, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3.
Owen Gilbertson and Dylan Nelson of Alexandria defeated Bianchi and Fyle of Monticello, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in No. 2 doubles play.
In the No. 3 doubles competition Ryan Meuwissen and Tyler Jabas of Alexandria defeated Magic Roden and Homsombath, 6-4, 6-3.
On Thursday, April 15 Monticello was back on track with a blow out win, 8-0 over Cambridge-Isanti.
In the No. 1 singles match-up Rousslang defeated Erik Kindem of Cambridge-Isanti, 3-6, 1-6.
Sawatzke defeated Rigo Mork of Cambridge-Isanti, 0-6, 2-6 in the No. 2 singles competition.
In No. 3 singles play Roiger defeated Keagen Lowman of Cambridge-Isanti, 0-6, 3-6.
In the No. 4 singles competition Ryan Schyma defeated Eli Bingham of Cambridge-Isanti, 2-6, 3-6.
In No. 1 doubles play May and Kadelbach defeated Alex Magnuson and Caden Chesla Cambridge-Isanti, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Bianchi and Fyle defeated Micah Gustafson and Elliot Knudsvig of Cambridge-Isanti, 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 doubles match-up.
In the No. 3 doubles competition Homsombath and Levi Vanderlinden defeated Reid Stevens and Owen Roddy of Cambridge-Isanti 6-3, 6-2.
In the No. 4 doubles competition Magic William Johnson and Zane Pemberton defeated Chase Arvidson and Michael Sauze of Cambridge-Isanti, 6-3, 6-2.
