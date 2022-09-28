Madelyn Gallegher

Madelyn Gallegher prepares to send a return shot during a volley against Becker, Thursday, Sept. 22 at Becker High School. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello girls tennis picked up their tenth win of the season against North Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 20 before they lost to Becker a couple of days later on Thursday, Sept. 22. The girls had been in the running for the conference title after having a steady season that have them currently tied for second in the Mississippi 8.

Monticello hosted St. Francis on Tuesday and a win would have them finish tied for second in the conference.

