Monticello girls tennis picked up their tenth win of the season against North Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 20 before they lost to Becker a couple of days later on Thursday, Sept. 22. The girls had been in the running for the conference title after having a steady season that have them currently tied for second in the Mississippi 8.
Monticello hosted St. Francis on Tuesday and a win would have them finish tied for second in the conference.
They have been rock solid this year with a current record of 10-10. A win against the Saints on Tuesday and they will finish with a record above .500.
They had no problem dismantling the Vikings on the road. Everybody won their matches as Monti beat North Branch 7-0.
Nobody for the Magic dropped a game in the second set and none of them saw a third.
At one singles, Rebecca Rousslang had no problems with Nora Toussaint, beating her 6-2, 6-0. At number two singles, Adah Mattson didn’t lose a game to Ashley Bistodeau, winning 6-0, 6-0. Madelyn Gallagher had no issues during the three singles match, beating Paulina Rossini, 6-2, 6-0. Sophie Rosh held down the four singles spot as she has pretty much all year. She defeated Rebekah Wurdemann, 6-3, 6-0.
The doubles teams had similar success.
At one doubles, Sammi May and Samantha Voll took down Jillian Horsfall and Jaden Volkman, 6-1, 6-0. At two doubles, Rylee Hallberg and Ava Melvin beat Katelyn Money and Molly Bushinger, 6-0, 6-1. And continuing their great run at three doubles, Abigail DeLarco and Lily Levanduski defeated Charlotte Santjer and Grave Okuku, 6-2, 6-2.
Two days later Monti had to face Becker on the road again, but the Bulldogs won the battle 6-1 as many of the matches went to three sets.
Becker won all the singles matches.
Ayla Brown came back to beat Rousslang at one singles in three, 1-6, 6-0, 6-0. Dani Nuest beat Mattson 6-0, 6-1 at two singles. Lauren Croal beat Gallegher 6-3, 6-3 during the three singles match. Rosh battled hard at four singles as she has all year, but Lili Anderson came away with the victory, 0-6, 6-4, 6-1.
It was the usual suspects during the doubles matches that got the only win of the day for Monticello.
DeLarco and Levanduski won their sixth straight match together at three doubles. They came back and beat Payton Enerson and Hannah Hyttsten 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Ali Groskreutz and Madison Bass beat May and Voll at one doubles, 6-3, 6-3. Kennedy Drehmel and Hannah Bartlett defeated Hallberg and Melvin in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Becker was a tough matchup. They all moved very well and got to seemingly every ball and despite getting a lead in a few matches, Monti seemed to just run out of gas a little.
The loss dropped Monticello to 10-10 on the season. They hosted St. Francis on Tuesday afternoon after the Monticello Times goes to print.
A win would give the Magic some momentum heading into the postseason. The team section 5AA tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 3 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 12.
