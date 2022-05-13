Monticello boys tennis’ great year continued after a 2-1 week last week that included a 7-0 win over Big Lake on Thursday, May 5. With the Magic having such an experienced group it was a tough matchup for the super young Hornets squad.

Monticello swept Big Lake 7-0 and didn’t drop a set. During the number one singles match, Tyler Rousslang beat Erick Carlson 6-0, 6-0. Number two singles Ryan Schyma beat Jude Slack 6-0, 6-0. Number three singles Levi Vanderlinden beat Zachary Stegora 6-0, 6-0 and number four singles Brandon Fyle beat Reese Busch 6-0, 6-0.

Number one doubles Daniel Homsombath and Zane Pemberton beat Wyatt Martin and Ethan Carslon 6-0, 6-0. Number two doubles Wyatt Hanson and Hayden Miller beat Ian Anderson and Carsyn Grew 6-0, 6-0. Number three doubles Alex Robeck and Caleb Kalnbach also got a win.

It was the second win of the week for the Magic and their fourth 7-0 win this season. They beat St. Francis 7-0 on Tuesday, May 3 as well to start the week off. They then lost to Buffalo 7-0 on Friday, May 6 before beating STMA 4-3 on Monday.

Big Lake lost both their matches 7-0 after also losing to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, May 3.

St. Francis 0, Monticello 7

The Magic started the week with their third 7-0 win this season over the Fighting Saints on Tuesday, May 3. At number one singles Rousslang beat Hayden Hill 6-0, 6-2. Schyma won number two singles against John Cuscaden 6-0, 6-1. Number three singles Vanderlinden beat Oluwanifemi Deen 6-1, 6-1 and Fyle beat Levi Vincent during number four singles 6-0, 6-1.

Homsombath and Pemberton won number one doubles 6-0, 6-1. Number two doubles Hanson and Miller beat Ian LeTourneau and Parker McColley 7-6 (3), 6-1. Number three doubles Robeck and Kalnbach beat Eghosa Ogbemudia and Jonah Stoffel 6-0, 6-2.

Monticello 0, Buffalo 7

Buffalo flipped the script on Monti as they beat the Magic 7-0 on Friday, May 6. The Magic ran the same lineup as they did against St. Francis and Big Lake.

Monticello 4, STMA 3

The Magic got back in the win column in a close match against STMA on Monday. They did run a different lineup with Homsombath and Fyle flipping places in the lineup. Rousslang beat Leyton Punton 6-1, 6-1 to finish the week 3-1 and 14-2 on the season. Schyma also picked up a win at number two singles in three sets against Michael Anderson 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (4). Hanson and Miller won their number two doubles match in three sets 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 and Roback and Kalnbach clinched

