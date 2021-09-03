tennis

The Monticello Magic’s Rebecca Rousslang prepares to hit the ball during the first match of a girls varsity tennis triangular against St. Michael-Albertville on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Monticello High School. Rousslang lost the match 6-0, 6-3. The Magic also hosted Coon Rapids as part of the triangular action.

 Jeff Hage

Monticello tennis hosted a varsity triangular last Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24-25. Posted below are the results from those matches.

Coon Rapids 5, Monticello 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Gabbi Newton, Coon Rapids def. Rebecca Rousslang, Monticello, 0-6 , 6-3 , 10-8

No. 2 - Abby Ness, Coon Rapids def. Samantha Pullen, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-2

No. 3 - Adah Mattson, Monticello def. Nina Weimholt, Coon Rapids, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 4 - Brooklyn Nienaber, Coon Rapids def. Sophie Rosh, Monticello, 6-3 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nikolaus, Coon Rapids def. Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin, Monticello, 6-4 , 5-7 , 12-10

No. 2 - Zoe Scheck, and Mary Olson, Coon Rapids def. Taylor Gearey and Kenna Wang, Monticello, 6-2 , 7-6

No. 3 - Katelyn Lindberg and Eve Miller, Monticello def. Jennifer Carlson and Carly Hafferman, Coon Rapids, 6-3 , 6-2

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Monticello 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Kyra Purrier, STMA def. Rebecca Rousslang, Monticello, 6-0 , 6-3

No. 2 - Samantha Pullen, Monticello def. Megan Kurth, STMA, 3-6 , 4-6

No. 3 - Adah Mattson, Monticello def. Abby Johnson, STMA, 4-6 , 6-1 , 0-1

No. 4 - Sophie Rosh, Monticello def. Hannah Smith, STMA, 0-6 , 4-6

Doubles:

No. 1 - Olivia Flaten and Ellie Brewer, STMA def. Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin, Monticello, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Jenna Kyono and Lauren Ras, STMA def. Kenna Wang and Taylor Gearey, Monticello, 6-1 , 6-4

No. 3 - Ady Murkins and Mylin Lemke, STMA def. Taylor Hess and Eve Miller, Monticello, 6-0, 6-2

Annandale 6, Monticello 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Faith Simon, Annandale def. Rebecca Rousslang, Montiello, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 2 - Jillian Kulm, Annandale def. Samantha Pullen, Monticello, 6-3 , 6-2

No. 3 - Amy Eckstrom, Annandale def. Adah Mattson, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-2

No. 4 - Sophie Rosh, Monticello def. Claire Millner, Annandale, 6-2 , 2-6 , 10-6

Doubles:

No. 1 - Ella Yeager and Alicia Langbehn, Annandale def. Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 2 - Rilee Norgren and Kate Jonas, Annandale def. Taylor Gearey and Kenna Wang, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 - Josie Hillestad and Avery Gagnon, Annandale def. Katelyn Lindberg and Taylor Hess, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-0

