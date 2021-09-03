Monticello tennis hosted a varsity triangular last Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24-25. Posted below are the results from those matches.
Coon Rapids 5, Monticello 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Gabbi Newton, Coon Rapids def. Rebecca Rousslang, Monticello, 0-6 , 6-3 , 10-8
No. 2 - Abby Ness, Coon Rapids def. Samantha Pullen, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-2
No. 3 - Adah Mattson, Monticello def. Nina Weimholt, Coon Rapids, 6-2 , 6-1
No. 4 - Brooklyn Nienaber, Coon Rapids def. Sophie Rosh, Monticello, 6-3 , 6-1
Doubles:
No. 1 - Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nikolaus, Coon Rapids def. Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin, Monticello, 6-4 , 5-7 , 12-10
No. 2 - Zoe Scheck, and Mary Olson, Coon Rapids def. Taylor Gearey and Kenna Wang, Monticello, 6-2 , 7-6
No. 3 - Katelyn Lindberg and Eve Miller, Monticello def. Jennifer Carlson and Carly Hafferman, Coon Rapids, 6-3 , 6-2
St. Michael-Albertville 4, Monticello 3
Singles:
No. 1 - Kyra Purrier, STMA def. Rebecca Rousslang, Monticello, 6-0 , 6-3
No. 2 - Samantha Pullen, Monticello def. Megan Kurth, STMA, 3-6 , 4-6
No. 3 - Adah Mattson, Monticello def. Abby Johnson, STMA, 4-6 , 6-1 , 0-1
No. 4 - Sophie Rosh, Monticello def. Hannah Smith, STMA, 0-6 , 4-6
Doubles:
No. 1 - Olivia Flaten and Ellie Brewer, STMA def. Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin, Monticello, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2 - Jenna Kyono and Lauren Ras, STMA def. Kenna Wang and Taylor Gearey, Monticello, 6-1 , 6-4
No. 3 - Ady Murkins and Mylin Lemke, STMA def. Taylor Hess and Eve Miller, Monticello, 6-0, 6-2
Annandale 6, Monticello 1
Singles:
No. 1 - Faith Simon, Annandale def. Rebecca Rousslang, Montiello, 6-1 , 6-2
No. 2 - Jillian Kulm, Annandale def. Samantha Pullen, Monticello, 6-3 , 6-2
No. 3 - Amy Eckstrom, Annandale def. Adah Mattson, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-2
No. 4 - Sophie Rosh, Monticello def. Claire Millner, Annandale, 6-2 , 2-6 , 10-6
Doubles:
No. 1 - Ella Yeager and Alicia Langbehn, Annandale def. Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-4
No. 2 - Rilee Norgren and Kate Jonas, Annandale def. Taylor Gearey and Kenna Wang, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-1
No. 3 - Josie Hillestad and Avery Gagnon, Annandale def. Katelyn Lindberg and Taylor Hess, Monticello, 6-2 , 6-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.