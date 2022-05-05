Monticello boys tennis continues their excellent season. They went 3-0 last week and swept two schools. The Magic swept North Branch on Tuesday, April 26 and Princeton on Thursday, April 28. That sandwiched a 6-1 victory over Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, April 27. The boys are now 10-2 as a team on the year. They have great depth to their lineup that’s allowed them to shuffle the boys around as needed throughout the season.
Monticello started their week out with a 7-0 win against North Branch on Thursday. It was their first 7-0 win this season. Tyler Rousslang beat Brock Peterson 6-0, 6-0 in the number one singles match. At number two singles, Ryan Schyma defeated Kelly Steele 6-1, 6-1 in the number two singles match. Levi Vanderlinden took down Drake Mellon 6-4, 7-5 during number three singles and Brandon Fyle beat Wyatt Helberg 6-3, 6-0 at number four singles for the Magic.
Daniel Homsombath and Zane Pemberton handled Gabe Wurdemann and Travis Mihajlovich during number one doubles, 6-0, 6-0. Wyatt Hanson and Hayden Miller defeated Ryan Hink and Zack Rustan during number two doubles 6-0, 6-1 and Caleb Kalnbach and Alex Robeck finished off the sweep during number three doubles defeating Ben Rossini and Ashton Heath 6-1, 6-0.
The next day they beat Chisago Lakes 6-1. Rousslang defeated Abe Olson during number one singles 6-2, 6-0. Schyma defeated Jack Hanson 6-2, 6-2 during number two singles. Vanderlinden beat Jacob Peterson 6-3, 6-1 during the number three singles match. Fyle clinched the singles sweep over the Wildcats, defeating Will Walker 6-4, 6-3.
Homsombath and Pemberton won their match at one doubles against Briar Burds and Gavin Michalek 6-3, 6-1. Miller and Hanson won their number two doubles match against Will Hennen and Rhivers Sauter 6-4, 6-2. Kalnbach and Robeck battled at number three doubles, but fell in three sets to Collin Dunleavy and Brink Caleb 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Then for their third match in three days, the Magic swept the Tigers 7-0. Rousslang also continues quite the personal run on the season. After he defeated Owen Larson in two sets 6-4, 6-3, he improved his record to 11-1 on the season and is 7-0 the last two weeks as the number one singles plater. Schyma defeated Kaden Mai at number two singles 6-2, 6-4 to complete a 3-0 week for himself as well. In fact, nobody lost a singles match all week for the Magic, going a combined 12-0. Vanderlinden beat Deklan Mai 6-4, 6-3 during number three singles and Fyle beat Matthew Fouquette 6-3, 6-0 during number four singles capping off their singles sweep of the week.
Homsombath and Pemberton and Cavin Olson and Ben Kelzer in a grueling three set match, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 at number one doubles. Hanson and Miller defeated Andrew Rygwall and Zanden Mellen 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 during number two doubles. Robeck and Kalnbach defeated Jake Schmitz and Adam Euteneuer during number three doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Head Coach Katy Horgen is pleased with the way her team has progressed over the season, “little things like lobbing, as well as just mixing up what we’re hitting,” said Horgen.
Monticello hosts St. Francis on Tuesday, Big Lake on Thursday, makes the short trek to Buffalo on Friday, play in Elk River on Saturday and finish off their busy stretch with another short road trip to STMA on Monday, May 9.
