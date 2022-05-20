The Monticello boys tennis team wrapped up their regular season on Friday, May 13. The team section 8AA tournament begins on Wednesday and the individual section tournament begins on Monday, May 23.
On Tuesday, May 10 Monti played Becker for the conference championship. The Bulldogs won 6-1 and took the conference title, but senior Tyler Rousslang won his 75th career match. In his number one singles spot, he battled through three sets, but eventually took down Zach Bengtson, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was the only match that Monti won, but it was a milestone victory for the college commit.
Ryan Schyma lost to Ryan Bengtson during second singles, 6-4, 6-3. Number three singles Levi Vanderlinden lost to Landon Peterson, 6-1, 6-3. Zane Pemberton battled in the second set, but eventually fell to Troy Nuest in number four singles, 6-3, 7-5.
At number one doubles, Daniel Homsombath and Brandon Fyle lost in one doubles to Eli Scheideman and Luke Bordson 6-1, 6-2. Hayden Miller and Wyatt Hanson lost in number two doubles to Nick Gruber and Sawyer Brown 6-1, 6-1. At three doubles, Alex Robeck and Caleb Kalnbach played tough, but lost 7-5, 6-4 to Erik Baker and Adler Herdina.
Becker won the match and took the conference title, but the Magic were able to finish the season on a high note.
They hosted a triangular against St. Cloud Tech and Moorhead on Friday, May 13. They split 1-1 losing by one to Tech before sweeping Moorhead on senior night.
Monti lost 4-3 to Tech in the first round of the triangular. Rousslang as he has all year won one singles with the second set coming down to a tiebreaker, 6-4, 7-6 (5). At second singles, Schyma played hard, but lost in three sets to Gavin Fenstad, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Vanderlinden beat Colin Cai in three singles, 6-2, 6-4 and Robeck defeated Charles Simon in a wild third set, 6-4, 5-7, 19-17.
Doubles had a tough time for the Magic. Homsombath and Fyle lost in one doubles, 6-1, 6-1 to Ripley Garden and Jonah Atkinson. Hanson and Miller lost in two doubles to Zach Stang and Josh Vogel, 6-2, 6-3. Kalnbach and Tristan Simard lost in three doubles to Jacob Vogel and Ben Eiynk, 7-5, 6-2.
Tech and Moorhead played before Monti finished senior night off with everybody getting a win in a 7-0 sweep over the Spuds.
Rousslang defeated Oscar Bergeson in one singles 6-0, 6-1. Schyma beat Isidro Lopez, 6-2, 6-1. Vanderlindentook took down Keaton Erlandson, 6-1, 6-0 and Pemberton handled Zachary Dohn 6-0, 6-0 in three and four singles.
Homsombath and Fyle got the win in two doubles over Adam Pettys and Brody Hansen, 6-4, 6-1. Hanson and Miller won their number two doubles match over Fi Kjos and Elliot Lien 6-1, 6-0. Robeck and Kalnbach finished off the sweep with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kaden Filipi and Jinu Lee in three doubles.
Monticello is the third seed in the section 8AA team tournament. They drew Sauk Rapids-Rice to open the tournament. That match is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Cloud Tech High School. If they win they have St. Cloud Tech at 4:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the first round.
