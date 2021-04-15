Magic tennis coming in hot for 2021 season

The Monticello boys tennis team has already started its season on Friday, April 9 against Alexandria.
Already, Head Coach Katy Horgen has high hopes for the team. She’s been coaching for 14 years and has been Monticello head coach for three years now.
“We should be competitive in all matches this season,” Horgen said. “We should have a winning record.”
Horgen’s assistant coaches are Mike Kline, Jeff Stone, and Brian Rousslang.
Horgen’s motivation for her team to win spiked when last year’s tennis season was canceled.
“This means a lot to the athletes to be able to get out and play again after having a season that was canceled,” Horgen said.
In 2019 the Monticello boys tennis squad had a 10-8 record.
This year the experienced seniors will lead the team to a winning record. Jackson Bianchi, William Johnson, Johnathon May, Jacob Roden, Dylan Roiger, and Henry Sawatzke are the 2021 seniors.
Sawatzke, May, and junior Tyler Rousslang are the Magic team captains.
“We have a solid group coming back so we should be competitive from the top of the line-up to the bottom,” Horgen said.
Horgen said that the ultimate goal for her and her team this season is the conference title and advancing in the section tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.