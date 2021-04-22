Magic teams earn first place in track opener

The Monticello boys and girls track teams took to the Magic track with each team earning first place in their opening meets of the 2021 spring season.
Both teams dominated their competition of Becker, Northwest Nighthawks and Princeton. The girls finished with a score of 128.5 whilethe boys scored 108 points.
“(Boys track Coach) David Wik, the entire coaching staff, and myself were so proud of our athletes in their performances,” said girls track coach Kim Nygaard said. “It was a fun and cold start to season.”
The meet kicked off with the 4x800-meter relay.
The Monticello boys squad took first place with a time of 9:05. Cade Hansen, Quinn McCalla, Riley Derby, and Ezra Brouwer ran for the Monticello victory.
On thehurdles Monticello’s Hope Guertin came in seventh place over all with a time of 19.52.
For the Magic boys Jacob Cole came in first place with a time of 18.09, Allen Hanson came in fifth place with a time of 21.34, and Jason Jones came in sixth place with a time of 30.33.
In the 100-meter dash Monticello’s Natalie Emmerich took third place for the girls team with a time of 14.13.
Ashley Lewis and Nayhibe Rosales came in fifth and sixth place with times of 15.24 and 15.35.
For the Monticello boys, Sam Valor took the first place running an 11.31 in the 100-meter dash.
Tyler Hoheisel, Antonio Portillo, and Bo Beucler took third through fifth place with times of 12.03, 12.10, and 12.19.
In the 4x200-meter relay the Monticello girls came in second place with a time of 2:07.17.
The boys Monticello 4x200-meter relay teamcame in first place with a time of 1:38.96.
Next up was the 1600-meter run. The Magic girls dominated, taking the top four time slots.
Isabel Mahoney came in first with a time of 5:37.04, Gabby Witschen came in second place with a time of 5:54.58, Sophia Haase came in third place with a time of 5:58.81, and Josey Nygaard came in fourth place with a time of 5:59.86.
Monticello’s Noah Mahoney took third with a time of 4:48.90 in the 1600-meter run for the boys squad.
In the 4x100-meter relay the girls took fourth place with a time of 58.50 and the boys took first place with a time of 46.81.
In the 400-meter dash the Magic’s Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte finished first with a time of 1:07.37.
Riley Derby finished first for the boys with a time of 55.61.
Next up was the daunting 200-meter hurdles.
Hope Guertin dropped a first place time of 34.21 for the girls team. Magic Michael Schilling ran a time of 28.76 for first place out of the boys runners.
In the 800-meter run, senior Gabby Witschen ran for first place with a time of 2:37.87 and Isabel Mahoney came in right behind her with a second place finish of 2:38.13.
Monticello boys Quinn McCalla and Ezra Brouwer took fourth and fifth place in the 800-meter with times of 2:31.80 and 2:33.14.
In the girls 200-meter dash Natalie Emmerich placed second with a time of 28.66.
Brody Zychowski placed second in the 200-meter dash for the Monticello boys with a time of 25.37.
In the girls 4x400-meter relay Monticello took second place with a time of 4:50.28.
In the long jump, Mendoza-Brunotte had the best jump for the girls with a jump a 14-05.00.
Nelson Anderson had the longest jump for the Monticello boys with a jump of 19-01.25.
In the triple jump Sasha Steinbach came in first with a jump 29-06.50 for the girls.
Cole came in fourth with a jump of 32-03.00 for the boys.
In the high jump, Erin Yager came in second place for the girls with a jump of a J4-04.00.
Marcus Guertin came in first for the boys with a jump of J5-06.00.
In the pole vault, Monticello girls Yager, Morgan Thomas, and Annabelle Klimesh took second through fourth place with jumps of of 7-00, J6-06, and J6-06.
Jacob Cole was the only Magic boy who scored for the Magic. He earned fifth place, scoring a 7-00 on pole vault.
In the girls shot put competition Jade Kopff took first place with a 33-throw of 02.50.
In the boys shot put competition, Anthony Staryszak took first place with a throw of 41-06.
Kopff and Staryszak took first place for Monticello in discus as well. Koff threw a 96-02.50 and Staryszak threw a 97-08.
