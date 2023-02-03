Tyler Grue

Monticello’s Tyler Grue swims during the 200 IM. Grue finished in first place with a time of 2:19.00. 5.21 seconds ahead of second place, Thursday, Jan. 26 at Monticello Middle School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello swim and dive team continues its excellent season. After beating Princeton 98-80 on Thursday, Jan. 26 they have beaten every Mississippi 8 opponent in dual meets this season. This comes off their sixth-place finish at the True Team state meet and battle with Buffalo last Tuesday.

They have just one last dual meet coming up on Monday against Elk River. The Section 3A swim and dive tournament will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at Willmar High School.

Tags

Load comments