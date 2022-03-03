It was the last week of the regular season for girls basketball and Monticello and Big Lake finished it off with their river rivalry in Big Lake on Thursday, Feb. 24. Big Lake fought until the end coming back from a large deficit, but couldn’t climb all the way back and ended up falling in the regular season finale 57-41 to Monticello. The Magic play with a deep bench and with the Hornets playing with a smaller rotation the home team seemed to have some trouble matching the Magic’s energy at times, although they do have some feisty young players.
Junior guard Lily Manning got big down low and opened up the scoring with an offensive board and a putback while fighting through contact for the old-fashioned three point play and a 3-0 lead after converting from the line.
It was Manning again who extended the lead 6-0 with a three from the wing and a 6-0 Magic lead with 15:24 left in the half. Big Lake called timeout with 14:28 left still down 6-0.
Big Lake junior guard Jessie Moyer missed a three, but chased down her miss and got her own putback to open up the Hornets scoring. Monti junior guard Olivia Hanson answered with a corner three and the Magic increased their lead to 9-2.
Senior forward Emily Steen got back to back buckets for Big Lake. Her first off of a nice spin move on the low block and then making a backdoor cut with a pass from sophomore guard Alexis Moen.
Magic sophomore guard Ava Nebben countered with a corner three to take a 14-6 lead. About a minute later Hanson finished with a transition bucket inside to increase the lead to ten. Monticello continued to build their lead off of plenty of steals and three pointers and went into halftime with a 26-11 lead.
That’s when Big Lake made their charge. Sophomore guard Kadyn Dilger unleashed her handles with a crossover and showed the range with a pull-up three to get the Hornets going. Dilger got another three to fall a minute later and the Magic took a timeout with their lead shrinking to 28-18.
Hanson hit a three to stop the bleeding, but Big Lake started to double the ball handler in the corner and Monticello started to turn the ball over. With 9:18 left Moyer hit a three for the Hornets and then Moen drove to the basket from the corner to cut their deficit to 37-30.
Monticello senior guard Katelyn Lindberg hit back-to-back corner threes and it looked like the Magic were going to start running away with it again, but Moen drilled a three. Lindberg then got a bucket down low, but the Hornets had another answer to keep it within striking distance.
With 3:30 left Moen hit a three to keep the score 52-41, but eighth grade guard Samantha Voll got a steal and raced to the other side of the floor for a layup. The Hornets took a timeout with 1:35 left down 13, but with 1:15 left Hanson hit the dagger from the corner off a feed from Lindberg and Monticello went on to win 57-41.
Monticello’s defense forcing lots of turnovers combined with their sharpshooting from outside was the difference in the game.
“We did some good things. We did hit a lot of threes, which is nice because we’ve been kind of cold in that area. Our defense was good. We only gave up 11 in the first half, which is awesome, but we gave up 30 in the second half and that’s way too many. Big Lake battled really really hard. We just have to continue to battle hard and continue to do some good things,” said Head Coach Craig Geyen.
The Magic defense forced 31 turnovers and that type of defense leading to transition offense will be the key to make a run in the section playoffs.
Hanson led the way with 20 points and Manning added 13 of her own with five rebounds and four steals. Dilger led the Hornets with 12 points and sophomore forward Rylie Sternquist had ten with nine rebounds.
Monticello opens the section 5AAA quarterfinals with a home game against St. Francis on Tuesday. Big Lake plays Chisago Lakes on the road in the opening round on Tuesday.
Monticello 43, Chisago Lakes 51
Monticello traveled to Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, Feb. 23. They lost their third in a row despite double digit scoring efforts from Manning and Voll. The Magic gave up 31 points in the second half after allowing just 20 in the first.
