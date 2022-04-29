It was not exactly ideal conditions at the Monticello Country Club on Monday. Temps were in the low 30’s with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph. That being said, the boys golfers braved the weather for the Monticello conference meet.
Monticello placed second and Big Lake placed third out of eight teams.
Junior Brady Bergstrom and senior Michael Biller tied for a team best 80 for the round. Sophomore Tommy Disch shot an 83 and eighth grader Carter Lemke shot an 85 to round out the Magic’s top four. Sophomore Micah Sieben shot an 87 and sophomore Quinten Haas shot a 90. As a team they shot 328, 18 strokes behind Princeton for the lead.
Senior Nick Selbitschka led the Hornets with an 80. Senior Ryker Stukenholtz shot an 84, sophomore Aidan Johnson shot an 86 and senior Tyler Anderson shot an 88 to finish off their top four. Senior Riley Siegrist shot a 93. That was good for 338 as a team, 10 strokes behind second place Monticello.
On Thursday, April 21, Monticello and Big Lake both participated in the Becker Bulldog Invitational at Pebble Creek Golf Course. 20 different schools golfed in the event between class A through AAA.
The Magic shot 341 and placed ninth as a team, two strokes behind Delano and Detroit Lakes, who tied for seventh. Disch shot an 82, Bergstrom shot 84, Biller shot 87 and Haas and Lemke tied for fourth after shooting 88. Sophomore Alex Froelich shot a 94.
The Hornets shot 354 and placed 12th as a team, one stroke behind Minnewaska Area (AA) for 11th and 10 strokes behind Mound Westonka for 10th.
Johnson shot 82 for Big Lake to lead the team. Anderson and Stukenholtz shot 88, sophomore Henry Knier shot 96, Selbitschka shot 100 and Siegrist shot 101.
On Friday, April 22, Big Lake golfed in the Hutchinson Invite at Hutchinson Crow River Golf Club. The Hornets shot 368 as a team and finished in eighth out of 12 teams. Johnson shot an 88, Anderson shot 89, Stukenholtz shot 95, Selbitschka shot 96, Knier shot 98 and Siegrist shot 103.
Monticello boys golf is scheduled to participate in different conference meets on Tuesday at Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City, on Wednesday at the Refuge, and on Thursday in Buffalo at Wild Marsh Golf Course. On Friday they have an invite at Grand National Golf Club and on Monday, May 2 at Purple Hawk Golf Course in Cambridge.
Big Lake boys golf is scheduled to participate in the same events as Monticello besides the Thursday meet in Buffalo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.