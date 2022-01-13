The Monticello swim and dive team took second place to only Spring Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Panther Invite after beating Chisago Lakes at home earlier in the week on Thursday, Jan. 6.
The red and black got PR’s from nearly everybody in Spring Lake Park. “Clay Megaw broke his own school record in the 100 breaststroke with his PR win. Paul Fasen attacked his races and dropped three seconds in winning the 200 free and taking second in the 100 free with his season best swims,” said Head Coach Dirk Westveer.
Chisago Lakes 83, Monticello 93
The Magic got off to a hot start taking second in the 200 medley relay. Vasoli, Jones, Bad Heart Bull and Fasen (1:55.07) took first place while Weber, Castro, Lindstrom and Stahlback (1:58.36) finished in second.
During the 200 freestyle, Jason Jones (2:03.47) took first and Josh Miller (2:07.43) finished in third place. During the 200 individual medley the Magic took the top three spots. Cade Hansen (2:18.37) took first, Rocco Vasoli (2:22.42) took second and Santiago Castro (2:24.80) took third. They took one-two-three again right after in the 50 freestyle. Fasen (23.69) took first, Carson Callstrom (24.74) took second, Grant Stahlback (24.97) took third.
During the diving portion, Dakotah Parker (247.35) took third.
Monti once again took the top three spots after diving in the 100 fly. Jason Jones (1:02.58) took first, Megaw (1:05.58) took second and Ethan Bad Heart Bull (1:05.77) took third.
Their trend of taking the top three sports continued for the 100 and the 500 freestyle. Stahlback (55.51) took first, Miller took second (56.89) and Callstrom (56.94) finished in third for the 100. Hansen (5:33.07) took first, Tyler Grue (5:43.41) took second and Noah Mahoney (5:57.92) took third in the 500.
During the 200 relay, Stahlback, Megaw, Miller and Fasen (1:38.44) finished with the fastest time during the 200 relay, Jake Lindstrom (1:07.50) finished with the fastest time in the 100 backstroke, Megaw (1:03.86) finished with the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke and Fasen, Callstrom, Miller and Hansen (3:43.27) finished with the fastest time in the 400 relay.
Monticello Magic 494, finish second
Monticello took second only to the hosts, Spring Lake Park, in the championship style meet. The Magic took third in the 200 medley relay with Vasoli, Megaw, Jones and Callstrom (1:50.46) picking up 32 points.
Fasen (1:52.74) won the 200 freestyle. Vasoli (2:19.63) took sixth during the 200 IM. Callstrom (24.93) finished seventh in the 50 freestyle. Parker (448.45), MJ Arns (388.65) and Gabe McDermott (358.75) swept the medal spots for the diving event.
Jones (1:01.80) took sixth in the 100 butterfly. Fasen (50.80) took second in the 100 free. Hansen (5:31.05) took fourth in the 500 free. Stahlback, Callstrom, Miller and Fasen (1:36.43) took second in the 200 free relay. Vasoli (1:06.36) took ninth in the 100 backstroke. Megaw (1:00.86) won the 100 breaststroke. Stahlback, Callstrom, Hansen and Fasen (3:34.15) took third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Monticello is on the road against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday and true team sections are on Saturday in Willmar.
