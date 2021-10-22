Magic take care of Fighting Saints

Monticello hosted St. Francis on Saturday, Oct. 16. The game was originally scheduled for that Wednesday, but was postponed to Saturday due to lack of officials. After beating St. Francis 6-1 the end of September, the Magic took care of the invaders once again, this time to the tune of a 4-0 shutout.
Ty Modaff almost got the party started right away, but was whistled offsides just two minutes into the game. The Magic kept the pressure on maintaining heavy possession and continued to create scoring chances.
Modaff and Antonio Portillo nearly connected on a fantastic play with Modaff trying to feed Portillo, but Aaron Hunter, the goalkeeper, got to the ball first before Portillo could catch up.
St. Francis had some good scoring chances off some set pieces about 20 minutes in, but Dane Jacobson stood tall in net to keep the game scoreless.
The first Magic goal came on a great feed by Portillo to Tate Jacobson 18:25 left in the half. Portillo took a corner kick and sent it into the 18, but the Saints cleared it back to Portillo outside the box. Portillo sent the ball back inside where Jacobson was waiting to finish the play and set up the Magic with a 1-0 lead.
On the attack Portillo almost scored a goal three minutes later, but was stopped on his breakaway attempt and the rebound shot was sent wide.
Three minutes after that Modaff had a great chance, but his shot was too high and just went over the net.
There were several more chances for Monticello to increase their lead, but had trouble putting St. Francis away.
It almost cost the Magic. The Saints had a free kick from about 30 yards out, but the shot attempt hit the one-man wall.
With under a minute left in the half, Jordan Horst broke free and appeared to double the Magic lead, but on as close of a play as you can seemingly have, Horst was whistled offsides and the goal was waved off.
The game remained 1-0 at half, but the ball doesn’t lie.
Horst got his goal just over two minutes into the second half after firing a shot top shelf. No offsides on that play either and Monticello doubled their advantage.
The red and black continued to mount attack after attack. Horst nearly scored again shortly after he did score.
An insurance goal came in the form of a Modaff penalty kick. Hunter attempted a slide tackle for the ball, but miscalculated his maneuver because he took out Alex Westveer and the Magic were awarded with a penalty kick. Modaff took the kick and finished with a surgical shot into the bottom right corner to take a 3-0 lead with 17:53 left in the game.
It didn’t take long for the home side to put together their fourth and final goal of the afternoon.
Modaff got Westveer right back by playing a ball inside the 18 where Westveer had an easy finish and the Magic took a 4-0 lead with just 15:27 to play.
Portillo appeared to have scored later, but his goal was called off as well.
It was a complete game for Monticello as they never trailed or gave up the lead at any point during the game.
Some of the finishing struggles early could be attributed to having more than a week off between games, but seemingly found their form as the match wore on.
Head Coach Matt McLachlan was happy with the way his team played in all facets of the game, “we won the ball in the air. We passed well. We won the ball in the box on corners. We got shots off when we should. We got feeds to the outside. We played the ball into the air well. We fed the ball all the way across on serves and held our outside runs.”
Even when St. Francis looked like they had chances on the counter, the defense recovered well and didn’t allow really any high quality shots outside of a couple of set pieces.
Up next Monticello has a rematch with Princeton on Wednesday during the class 6AA semifinals. Princeton won the last match against Monticello Oct. 6 for the Mississippi 8 title. It will be a chance for revenge and a shot at the section championship game on Thursday against the winner of Willmar and Rockford.
