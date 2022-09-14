Adah Mattson vs Bemidji tennis

Adah Mattson returns a ball to Anna Glen during a rally of their number two singles match, Monday, Sept. 10 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It always means a little bit more between Monticello and Big Lake and that was no different when Big Lake traveled across the Mississippi to Monticello on Monday for a triangular match with Bemidji.

Bemidji went 2-0, beating Monticello 5-2 and Big Lake 7-0. Monticello went 1-1 after beating Big Lake 7-0 in the night cap.

Sadie Dillon

Sadie Dillon returns a ball during a volley against Bemidji, Monday, Sept. 10 at Monticello High School.

