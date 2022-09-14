It always means a little bit more between Monticello and Big Lake and that was no different when Big Lake traveled across the Mississippi to Monticello on Monday for a triangular match with Bemidji.
Bemidji went 2-0, beating Monticello 5-2 and Big Lake 7-0. Monticello went 1-1 after beating Big Lake 7-0 in the night cap.
Monticello and Bemidji were up first. The Magic were only able to grab one singles match and one doubles match.
Rebecca Rousslang dropped the top singles match 2-6, 0-6 against Emily Dondelinger. Adah Mattson was defeated by Anna Glen during the number two singles match 2-6, 2-6. Madelyn Gallegher had a fierce first set, but lost 5-7 and then dropped the second set 0-6 during three singles against Aline Arenas. Sophie Ross triumphed over Elizabeth Peterson at four singles, 7-5, 6-2.
Samantha Voll and Sammi May dropped the one doubles match after another hard fought first set 4-6, 0-6 against Darby Neis and Madison Jensen. Rylee Hallberg and Ava Melvin managed to take at least one game in each set, but lost the two doubles match to Kendal Midboe and Elena Peterson, 1-6, 2-6. Abigail DeLarco and Lily Levanduski both played well when they took down Noelle Mueller and Samantha Wood at three doubles, 6-2, 6-4.
Bemidji had to turn around and get right back out against Big Lake for the second match of the day.
Dondelinger defeated Sophie Jones at one singles, 6-0, 6-0. Glen beat Sadie Dillon 6-0, 6-1 during two singles. Peterson hopped up to third singles and beat Kira Browen in the Hornets best match, 6-3, 6-2. Morgan Nyhusmoen played Sienna McConville in four singles and won 6-1, 6-2.
Neis and Jensen played Audrey Wertish and Maddie Farnsworth at one doubles and won 6-1, 6-2. Midboe and Peterson defeated Amelia Gardner and Grace Knodle 6-2, 6-1 during two doubles. Megan Berg and Ruby McKeon played Allie Fitzgibbons and Emily Shoop during three doubles and won 6-2, 6-0.
After getting a break between matches, Monticello got back on the court against the Hornets.
Rousslang was able to bounce back and defeat Jones 6-0, 6-1 at one singles. Mattson and Dillon played a tough first set, but Mattson came away victorious, 7-5, 6-1 at two singles. Gallegher and Browen also gave each other all they could handle in set one but Gallegher was able to take the second set without dropping a game, 6-4, 6-0 during the three singles match and Rosh finished the day undefeated at four singles after beating McConville 6-0, 6-1.
May and Voll came away with a win against Wertish and Farnsworth 6-0, 6-0 during one doubles. Melvin and Hallberg beat Gardner and Knodle in another close match that nearly was the first match of the day to go three sets, 6-2, 6-4 at second doubles. Levanduski and DeLarco also went 2-0 on the day after beating Fitzgibbons and Shoop 6-3, 6-1.
Monticello has no time to rest as they were right back out on Tuesday traveling to Princeton. On Thursday they host Buffalo at home beginning at 4 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 20 the Magic are on the road again against North Branch.
Big Lake also got right back out there hosting North Branch on Tuesday. Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. they host a quadrangular match. On Monday, Sept. 19 the girls are on the road against Annandale and on Tuesday, Sept. 20 they host St. Francis beginning at 4 p.m.
Monticello
On Tuesday, Sept. 6 Monti hosted Chisago Lakes. They lost 3-4. Rosh won her match at four singles. Hallberg and Melvin won the second doubles match and Eve Miller and Levanduski won the third doubles match.
On Thursday, Sept. 8 the girls were on the road against Cambridge-Isanti. The Magic won 4-3. Rousslang won at one singles, and of course Rosh won the four singles match. Voll and May won the one doubles match and Hallberg and Melvin won the second doubles match.
Big Lake
Big Lake was at Princeton on Tuesday, Sept. 6 before hosting Becker on Thursday, Sept. 8 before playing in a tournament at Brainerd on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.