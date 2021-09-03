Magic survive Bison in four sets

Monticello had to knock the rest off, but they battled through each set and after dropping the first and came back to win the next three. They won the match 3-1 (17-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23). Head Coach Bethany Modaff likes to focus on building character in her program and it showed up big time during their first match of the season against Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 26.
After dropping the first set 17-25, the Magic got off to a hot start in the second and held leads of 6-3 and 10-5. They maintained a steady advantage nearly the rest of the way, but the Bison made their move after Monticello held a 22-16 lead.
The away team got the score to within one, but Monticello saved face and went on to take the second set 25-22.
Monticello got off to another early lead in set three, but Buffalo charged back from a 5-0 deficit and closed the gap to just two. Another Monticello run increased the score to 18-13, but Buffalo battled back and tied the set at 20 and even took a 21-20 lead over the Magic, before a serving error tied the set. Both teams went back and forth before the red and black put the Bison away 27-25.
Monticello dropped the first point, but eventually took a 16-9 lead. Buffalo closed the gap and made the Magic work a little at the end, but the home team stood pat and even though the last set remained close until the end. The Bison even tied it up at 23, but Monticello scored the last two points and closed out the Bison 25-23 in the fourth and final set.
Megan Wetter led the Magic with 17 kills, Brooklyn Sigler had 20 assists, Natalie Emmerich had 18 digs, and Brooklyn Sigler had four aces.
It was an exciting match and with some new players on the varsity court the result was a very promising start to the year despite some early adversity.
“We train for that, learning how to deal with adversity and how we’re going to react to it. Digging in, especially when it gets tough and being a team in those times. And remembering we’re here to play a game together and work hard. They stuck together and I was proud of them,” said Modaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.