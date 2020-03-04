They say the third time is the charm.
But that wasn't the case for the Monticello Moose boys hockey team, as it faced Hermantown for the third time in four years at the Minnesota State High School hockey tournament.
Hermantown defeated Monticello 4-3 in the 2017 Class A Championship game, and again in the opening round of the 2018 tourney, where the Hawks won 4-2.
On Wednesday, Hermantown defeated Monticello 7-1 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Riley Ronayne scored Monticello's only goal at 6:49 of the third period. A second goal by Huntley Hinz was disallowed after referees ruled a whistle had blown prior to the goal being scored.
We were getting pucks on the net, but they weren't quality pucks, said Monticello head hockey coach Eric Nelson said in describing what went wrong for his team in the opening round of the playoffs.
"They were doing everything right and we weren't getting the puck out of the zone," Nelson continued.
Mr. Hockey finalist Blake Biondi recorded a hat trick against the Moose.
Hermantown took a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period. Biondi struck first just three minutes into the game. Biondi got his second goal of the game with just 50 seconds remaining in the period.
Hermantown added two goals in the second period, as well, to take a 4-0 lead into the third period.
Aydyn Dowd scored a shorthanded goal at 6:02 of the period. Biondi scored 10 minutes later to seal the hat trick.
Less than four minutes into the third period, Hermantown scored its second short-handed goal of the game when Zach Kilen put the puck past Monticello goalie Nash Wilson. Less than three minutes later, Kilen found the net again to take a 6-0 lead.
Then Ronayne scored his unassisted goal at 6:49 of the third period.
Hermantown's Aaron Pionk scored at the 11:04 mark to make the score 7-1.
