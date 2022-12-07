Jackson Soroko layup vs Buffalo

Sophomore forward Jackson Soroko (22) gets Monticello’s first field goal of the night with a layup, Friday, Dec. 2 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello boys basketball began their season hosting Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 2 in a doubleheader with the girls playing first. The Magic knew it was going to be a struggle this year after losing so many players last season, and that was the case against the Bison.

Buffalo beat Monticello 76-28 and opened the game on a 31-3 run with the Magic not scoring their first basket until 8:16 of the first half. They struggled to find open looks and with turnovers as the Bison were able to get out and run on the fast break for much of the night.

