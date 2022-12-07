Monticello boys basketball began their season hosting Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 2 in a doubleheader with the girls playing first. The Magic knew it was going to be a struggle this year after losing so many players last season, and that was the case against the Bison.
Buffalo beat Monticello 76-28 and opened the game on a 31-3 run with the Magic not scoring their first basket until 8:16 of the first half. They struggled to find open looks and with turnovers as the Bison were able to get out and run on the fast break for much of the night.
Monti got a couple of open threes early but wasn’t able to get either to fall. At 14:30 junior guard, Ryan Schyma got their first point on a free throw to make the score 15-1.
The red and black also had trouble on the glass as Buffalo was able to extend plenty of possessions with offensive rebounds.
Finally with 8:16 remaining in the opening half, sophomore forward Jackson Soroko got their first bucket with a layup. Junior guard Jonny Sanchez was able to come back and get another quick bucket for two scores on consecutive possessions.
One bright spot was sophomore guard Brayden Dollard, who got his first bucket next and finished the game with a team-high 12 points.
Monticello got to the line a few times, but so did Buffalo as Monti struggled with fouls on the defensive end.
Buffalo led 44-14 at halftime.
Dollard connected on a couple of threes in the second half and the Bison let off the gas about midway through the second half.
Dollard was the only Magic player to reach double figures. Schyma had 8 points, junior forward Jacob Hangsleben managed 4 with Soroko and Sanchez both finishing with 2.
There’s plenty of time for Monticello to figure out how to get open looks, that’s going to be the toughest part of the season for the Magic. If they can find a way to move the ball and limit turnovers that will also help the defensive end and limit opposing fast break opportunities. The home team also had a few fast break chances themselves which led to a few points.
Monticello (0-1) has three straight road games next. They’re at Delano (0-1) on Tuesday, Norwood Young America (2-0) on Friday and Fridley (0-0) next Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Their next home game is against Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-0) on Thursday, Dec. 15 starting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.