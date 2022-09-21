Tyler Hoheisel touchdown
Senior running back / line backer Tyler Hoheisel (34) powers his way into the end zone for Monticello’s first touchdown of the game against St. Francis, Friday, Sept. 16 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello football traveled to St. Francis last season and put on a second half show and outscored the Saints 24-0 in the second half to escape with a 30-28 victory. Unfortunately for the Magic that script was flipped this season. The red and black scored on their first drive of the game, but were outscored 21-0 the rest of the way and lost 21-7.

The offense struggled after the first drive of the game. After going 70 yards to begin the game, the Magic offense had a tough time getting anything going the rest of the evening and struggled with turnovers.

