Monticello football traveled to St. Francis last season and put on a second half show and outscored the Saints 24-0 in the second half to escape with a 30-28 victory. Unfortunately for the Magic that script was flipped this season. The red and black scored on their first drive of the game, but were outscored 21-0 the rest of the way and lost 21-7.
The offense struggled after the first drive of the game. After going 70 yards to begin the game, the Magic offense had a tough time getting anything going the rest of the evening and struggled with turnovers.
Monti received the opening kickoff and on the first play from scrimmage, senior running back and linebacker Tyler Hoheisel started the drive off with a 7-yard run. Sophomore quarterback and safety Luke Emmerich used his speed and got to the boundary for a 6-yard run and a first down on the next play.
On second-and-seven, sophomore running back and linebacker Brock Holthaus broke free for 28 yards on the ground to get the Magic a first-and-ten at the Saints’ 26. On fourth-and-one, senior running back/linebacker Major Jungels managed to plunge forward for two and a first down to keep the drive going.
On second-and-nine Emmerich connected with Holthaus who toe-tapped the sidelines to complete the catch for a first down inside the red zone.
On second-and-goal at the four, Emmerich took a QB run outside and spun forward for two yards and Hoheisel powered his way in from two yards out to cap the drive off with six. Senior kicker Andrew Roff split the uprights on the PAT and the Magic led 7-0.
Holthaus intercepted a pass on the Saint’s first play from scrimmage and the Magic all the sudden had the ball on the St. Francis 30-yard-line. But the Magic fumbled the ball on fourth down and turned it over on downs when Emmerich jumped on it to prevent the defense from advancing it.
The Magic forced a punt and then went three-and-out, but Emmerich ran a fake punt 27 yards and after a penalty the Magic had first-and-ten at the Saints’ 16. Emmerich rolled out to his left and threw his first interception of the game.
The Saints started the drive on their own four, but back to back long runs saw them suddenly at their own 42. Another run had the away team looking at first-and-goal at the two, but the Magic pulled off the goal line stand and St. Francis missed a kick wide left.
On their next drive, Emmerich connected with junior wide receiver and defensive back Callan Jacobson on third-and-seven for 16 yards and a first down. But after losing two yards, on second-and-long Emmerich went to the air again, but the intended receiver dropped the ball and the defense picked it off.
The Magic defense hadn’t allowed a point in seven straight quarters and were looking to make it eight, but with 20.7 seconds left in the first half, the Saints tied the game with a 7-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal and a successful PAT.
The offense struggled with turnovers after the first drive and the defense looked great until the final drive of the first half.
The teams traded punts to begin the second half and then the Saints missed another field goal wide left, but the Magic went three-and-out. Monti forced another punt, but Emmerich tossed a screen pass a little high and the ball was picked off after it went off the running back’s hands and St. Francis took over at the Magic’s 36.
After St. Francis converted for a first down, senior running back/defensive back Wyatt Witschen broke up a pass to force a third-and-ten a play later, but the Saints converted and finished the drive off with a 6-yard touchdown pass and took a 14-7 lead with 8:19 left in the game.
The Magic went three-and-out and punted with six and a half minutes left in the game.
After playing lights out for the majority of the first half, the Magic defense struggled to tackle in the second half, which Head Coach Andy Pierskalla attributed to being tired after the game.
The Saints then drove 49 yards that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run with 40.2 seconds left in the game that increased their lead to 21-7.
That was the final.
Pierskalla gave credit to the undefeated Saints, “they’re undefeated for a reason. We just didn’t execute. We weren’t sharp when we needed to be. We had the ball in the first half inside the 20 four times and we scored once. In high school football you have to capitalize. You have to get points and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
It was a tough game for Monti. St. Francis played well, but the Magic are talented enough to win that game. It was just an off-night execution wise on offense and some missed tackles on defense.
Monticello (1-2, 0-1 North Central - Blue) are on the road this Friday at St. Cloud Tech High School (0-4). They then have their last two home games; Friday, Sept. 30 against Cambridge-Isanti and Friday, Oct. 7 against Becker.
They finish the regular season on the road the last two weeks. Kickoff time for all these games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
