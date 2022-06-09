Monticello lost a state tournament nightcap 16-5 to St. Anthony Village in a Class AAA consolation semifinal game Thursday, June 9 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
The loss came following a 5-1 loss to Mankato West in the 3A quarterfinals earlier in the day.
The Magic scored five runs off eight hits, but couldn't stop a 16-run assault from the Huskies. Scoring for Monticello were Kallie Finkbeiner,, Madison BieglerChloe Hinz, and Jocelyn Ordorff, who brought two runs across home plate.
Monticello got on the scoreboard quick in the first inning when a Kennedy Biegler double brought home Ordorff, who had earlier reached base on a single to right field.
St. Anthony Village answered with four runs of their own in the first inning.
The Magic and Huskies were held scoreless in the second inning. Then both teams scored four runs in the third inning.
With two outs and no runners on base, Monticello mustered a scoring drive that put four runs on the scoreboard.
Finkbeiner reached first on a single to the Huskies pitcher. Ordorff followed with a single to center field. With runners on first and second, Kennedy Biegler singled to right field to drive in Finkbeiner.
Chloe Hinz then sent a ball over the right field fence tor a 3-run home run.
Madison Biegler, who was pinch-running for Kennedy Biegler, Ordorff and Hinz all scored for the Magic.
Now up 5-4 after 2 1/2 innings, Monticello gave up four runs to the Huskies in the bottom of the inning.
Hinz' home run would be the last time the Magic scored against the Huskies, who added two runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth.
The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.