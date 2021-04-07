Magic softball holds high hopes for season

The Monticello girls softball team has been on the field gearing up for the start of the spring season.
Head Coach Chelsea Erickson has been coaching softball for 12 years and has been with the Monticello program for three years.
Her assistant coaches are Heidi Skuza and Lindsay Miller.
The softball seniors this year are Emma Smith, Hayley Beilke, Rylee Moores, Kaylie Sirovy, and Jazrah McNinch,
This season Erickson has high goals and plans on competing in the conference and section championships. She thinks the girls will come out swinging hard - trying to make up for the lost softball season last spring.
“This years’ team is hungrier than ever,” Erickson said. “They missed a whole year due to a pandemic. They want to get out and play and most importantly compete.”
The 2021 Monticello softball team is young, but hungry.
“Overall we have a young team that will need some polishing up,” Erickson said. “We have great team chemistry and the girls work extremely hard. Having a year off will make for some certain challenges but we are up to the challenge.”
Though Erickson has high hopes for the team she’s not letting that skew her opinion of fellow opponents. When asked who the Magic’s toughest opponent will be she responded, “everyone”.
“Anyone can beat anyone on any given day,” Erickson said.
Erickson is most excited to be with her team again. The team has already been training longer than they did last season.
“At least we got a week in,” Erickson said. “The athletes are so excited to be out on the field again. Just to see their partial faces again has been great. Even with a mask on you can tell they are having a great time. It is so fun to see as a coach.”
The first game is at Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m.
“I expect to go out and compete,” Erickson said. “With only eight days of practice before our first game it’s hard to tell how exactly we will do. What I do know is our athletes will go out there and compete their hardest.”
