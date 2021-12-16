Looking to stop their three game losing skid, Magic girls basketball hosted Dassel-Cokato in the Monticello High School fieldhouse on Friday, Dec. 10.
Four different Magic hoopers finished with double digit scoring and hit a season high ten three’s as a team after hitting 12 threes in total before Friday.
Lights out shooting and grittiness on defense was the name of the game for Monticello.
“Our defense turned into transition points and we hit a couple three’s to get in rhythm. Playing that full court style where we go ten, 11 deep, and that makes a difference,” said Head Coach Craig Geyen.
The red and black opened the game with a steal that ended in a corner three for Katelyn Lindberg.
The Magic then forced another turnover, getting the Chargers to commit a backcourt violation. Sonja Olson snuck inside on a pick and roll and finished at the rim to finish off a nice play.
Olivia Hanson would later drain a three and the Magic started the game on an 8-0 run forcing the Chargers to call timeout.
Monticello played some excellent defense. Forcing multiple turnovers and not allowing the Chargers to score their first bucket until four minutes into the game.
The Chargers cut into the lead and Monticello took a timeout leading just 8-6 with 13:15 left in the first half. Lily Manning took her turn connecting from deep out of the timeout trying to get the Magic rolling again.
They would start to commit a little too many fouls and hit ten with 7:43 left in the half. The Magic would score a number of second chance buckets the rest of the half and Miranda Smith beat the buzzer with a putback at the end of the half so the Magic could take a 27-23 lead into the break.
Both teams battled to start the second and Samantha Voll would get a steal and finish a tough bucket inside through contact to complete the and one after drilling the free throw to take a 36-29 lead.
Trying to pull away, Smith got out running on the fast break with 10:21 left and she finished through contact to draw the and one to extend the Magic lead to double digits, 43-32.
After their lead was cut down to five, Manning drilled a three and then Voll finished off a fast break layup to get their double digit lead back, 48-38 with under nine minutes left.
Monti continued to drill three after three and when all was said and done they were victorious, 62-46. They finished with a season high ten total threes and dialed back the fouls in the second half. They coupled that with taking better care of the ball and added a ‘w’ to their record for their second win on the season.
Hanson led the Magic with 15 points. Smith finished with 12 points and seven boards. Lindberg finished with ten points and three rebounds. Manning dropped 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Magic have 3-1 Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday and 3-1 North Branch on Thursday this week.
Monticello 47, Delano 53
Delano beat Monticello at home on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Magic were outscored 28-19 in the first half and weren’t able to make up the difference in the second. Olivia Hanson finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. She was the only Magic player to finish in double digits.
