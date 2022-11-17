Monticello state swim and dive qualifers 2022

The Monticello Magic’s state qualified swimmers and diver, from L-R, Adrienne Yender, Ella Vagle, Adalynn Biegler, Chloe Schwietering, McKenna Biegler, and Rose Urick, Monday, Nov. 14 at Monticello Middle School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

For the first time in three years, the Monticello swim and dive team won their section and is sending six girls to the MSHSL state tournament. The section 5A champions won the section over second-place St. Cloud Tech by 150.5 points, 484.5-334. They were section runner-ups in both of the previous two seasons.

The Section 5A tournament ran from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The swimming prelims were on day one with the entire diving competition taking place on day two before the swimming finals concluded the tournament on day three.

Magic state qualifiers and alternates

The Monticello Magic state qualifiers and alternates. Back row, L-R: Adrienne Yender, Ella Vagle, Elsie Farnsworth, McKenna Biegler, Rose Urick. Front row, L-R: Cami Branson, Scarlet Urick, Adalynn Biegler, Chloe Schweitering.

