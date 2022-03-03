The Monticello Magic are sending three swimmers and two divers to the MSHSL state tournament that begins on Thursday. The section 3A swim and dive meet took place at Hutchinson Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 26. Senior Clay Megaw and sophomore Jason Jones qualified in the 100 breaststroke. Sophomore Paul Fasen qualified in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Senior Dakotah Parker and sophomore MJ Arns qualified in the one meter dive.
In the first event, Parker, Megaw, sophomore Grant Stahlback and sophomore Carson Callstrom finished in fifth during the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.20. It missed the state qualifying time by 0.02 seconds.
Fasen got the ball rolling for Monticello in the 200 freestyle, winning the event in 1:45.02 and punching his ticket to state for his first event. Senior Cade Hansen finished in sixth place with a time of 1:56.22. Freshman Tyler Grue finished in 2:00.40 for twelfth place.
In the 200 IM, junior Rocco Vasoli finished in tenth with his time of 2:15.29. Freshman Ethan Bad Heart Bull came in 13th with a time of 2:16.23. Eighth grader Santiago Castro finished in 15th with a time of 2:18.39 and freshman Jake Lindstrom finished right behind Castro with a time of 2:19.18.
In the 50 freestyle, sophomore Josh Miller finished in eighth with a time of 23.81 seconds. Callstrom finished in 23.99 seconds to take 15th.
Parker and Arns were next. Parker, after missing the section record his sophomore year by three points, broke the section 3A diving record this time around with a 12 dive score of 508.60. Arns took second with a score of 371.35. Freshman Gabe McDermott finished in seventh with a score of 349.30.
Stahlback raced in the 100 butterfly and finished in 59.51 seconds to take 11th. Fasen was back in the pool and took second in the 100 freestyle to qualify for state in his second event. He finished .21 seconds back from first with a time of 48.76 seconds. Miller finished in sixth after 52.18 seconds and Callstrom took eighth with a time of 53.37. Megaw finished in tenth with a time of 52.64 seconds.
Hansen raced in the 500 freestyle and took seventh with a time of 5:21.14. Grue placed 13th with his time of 5:27.94.
Miller, Megaw, Hasen and Fasen took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with their time of 1:33.58.
Lindstrom raced in the 100 backstroke and took 11th after finishing in 1:03.05.
Megaw took second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.99 seconds to qualify for state. He finished 0.20 seconds behind Hutchinson’s Noah Tague for first. Jones also punched his ticket to state, finishing in third place with his time of 1:03.89. Vasoli finished in tenth with a time of 1:07.10. Castro took 12th with a time of 1:09.14.
The Magic’s 400 relay team took fifth in the last event, meaning Monticello won’t be sending any relay teams to the state tournament. It’s the first time since 1988 a Dirk Westveer led team hasn’t qualified a relay team for state and the first time in ten years the Magic didn’t send all three relay’s to state. Miller, Callstrom, Hansen and Fasen finished with a time of 3:27.00.
The MSHSL boys swimming and diving state tournament is at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5.
