It wasn’t ideal running conditions on Thursday, Oct. 28 during the section 5AA cross country meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. It was cold, windy, and rainy, but that didn’t stop the Magic.
Noah Mahoney finished in first as an individual to be named section champion with a time of 16:26.40, three seconds quicker than runner-up Christian Noble. Mahoney led the boys cross country team as section runner-ups to Big Lake and a berth in the class 5AA state cross country meet on Saturday.
The Magic finished with 36 points, four behind section champs Big Lake. Monticello had five runners finish in the top 11 finishers to clinch the state berth in a phenomenal team effort.
Ty Brouwer (16:49.08), Matt Penttila (17:10.96) and Zane Pemberton (17:12.87) finished seven-eight-nine with Cade Hansen (17:13.15) finishing 11th. Paul Fasen (17:44.65) finished 16th and Chris Falk (18:03.46) came in 20th.
The girls also punched their ticket to state with a second place finish just two points behind Becker. The Magic finished with 56 points and a team time of 1:42.19.
Isabel Mahoney was the top Magic finisher coming in as the individual runner-up with a time of 19:29.40. Meah Morris (20:36.44), Alexis Rimmer (20:37.97), Emily Lovegren (20:43.52) and Halle Dahlheimer (20:51.20) finished 12th through 15th, respectively as the top finishers to calculate the Magic’s final score. Hope Guertin (21:56.81) came in 26th and Josey Nygaard (22:08.88) rounded out the Magic runners finishing in 29th.
Both Magic teams will run in the class 5AA state meet on Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield. It is the first time that both cross country teams made the state tournament in the same year.
Of note, Emily Lovegren and Halle Dahlheimer both earned Academic All-State honors for finishing in the top 15 at the section meet with a GPA of at least 3.75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.