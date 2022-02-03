Monticello used a four game win streak to get themselves to .500 for the first time this season after beating North Branch and Becker at home before losing to Mound Westonka on the road to fall a game below .500.
It was the Brady Thompson and Carson Kolles show against Becker with the two combining for 61 in the Magic’s 85-75 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday, Jan 29.
The Magic are playing really good basketball right now, something that Head Coach Dillon Naumann is excited about, “it’s obviously nice when you win, but it feels better that we’re playing well. We’re playing gritty team defense and that’s something the kids have taken a lot of pride in. I think we’ve grown a lot since the beginning of the year is our defensive intensity and our shot selection.”
“We’re really happy with where we’re at right now, but obviously you don’t want to peak in January,” added Naumann.
Both offenses got going early in a game that turned into a barn burner. Thompson got two of his three three’s early to help get the Magic offense going. Kolles kept driving inside and got rewarded with some trips to the free throw line to show for it.
After doing damage inside, Kolles hit a step back three with 11:10 left to get a 25-16 lead going. The Bulldogs went on a run to tie the game before Kolles hit another three to retake a 28-25 lead. Thompson hit another three and then the Magic got a steal and Kolles fed Luke Emmerich for a fast break dunk and a 33-25 lead on their own 8-0 run.
The Magic shot 51.5 percent in the first half, including 40 percent from deep to take a 46-34 lead into the halftime break. The name of the game was offense and that didn’t stop in the second half.
Kolles and Thompson kept going nuclear and with 10:13 they had the Magic with a 66-54 lead. The Magic maintained a good 15-20 point lead for most of the second half and the Bulldogs got a few buckets late to make the score look closer than the game actually was, with Monticello coming out on top by ten, 85-75.
After shooting 51.5 percent in the first half, the Magic somehow shot even better in the second half, hitting their mark at 53.3 percent. After making six three’s in the first they made three more in the second half, reaching nine for the game.
Kolles led all scorers with 32 points on the strength of five three’s adding seven rebounds and five assists. He also had four steals and a block. Thompson was right behind him, scoring 29 of his own with five rebounds and two assists. Joe Schluender was efficient as ever shooting 6/6 and making a free throw to get to 13 points with three rebounds, two steals and a block.
Kolles just has that desire to win no matter what and had his eyes on Becker since the Bulldogs got the better of them during football, “I just wanted to win. They got us in football so we had to get them back in basketball. I just want to win and I think getting to the hoop helps the team and if they help I pass to the open guy. Whatever it takes to win,” said Kolles.
Winning is all that really matters to Kolles and he reiterated that “whatever it takes,” is what he’s willing to do.
Naumann mentioned how everybody on the team really embraces the role they’re given and one of the lesser heralded guys Naumann gave a shoutout to is Wyatt Sawatzke, “he might not score 20 a game, but he’s filling up the other stats, rebounds, assists and doing the little things. He’s great defensively with communication. He’s been an anchor for us and playing big minutes.”
It’s an experienced group that really buys into their role and it’s easy to see why they can rattle off four wins in a row. They’ll look to get back to that as Monticello (7-8, 4-1 M8) takes the trek across the river to Big Lake (7-8, 1-4 M8) on Thursday before hosting Willmar (3-13) on Monday, Feb. 7.
North Branch 60, Monticello 72
The Magic won their third game in a row against North Branch on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Emmerich dropped 15 points, Thompson had 14 and Kolles had 21. Schluender led Monti with 8 rebounds and Sawatzke led with four assists.
Monticello 50, Mound Westonka 55
The Magic had their four game winning streak snapped on Saturday, Jan. 29. Kolles had 19, Thompson had 15 and Sawatzke had 10 with 7 rebounds. They had a tough shooting first half making just seven of 24 shots.
