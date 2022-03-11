Monticello had two divers and three swimmers qualify for the state swim and dive meet that took place from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5. The Magic were represented by senior Dakotah Parker and sophomore MJ Arns for the diving competition and senior Clay Megaw and sophomores Paul Fasen and Jason Jones for the swimming portion.
It was an exciting state tournament with records being set seemingly every event. Monticello had three student-athletes qualify for the finals in their events, including Parker and Arns in diving that went down to the final dive in a very close race that was decided by one point.
The diving prelims and semifinals took place on Thursday, March 3. Parker led after the prelims with a score of 208.25 and finished the day in third after the semifinals with a score of 309.70 and qualified for the diving finals on Saturday, March 5. Arns finished the prelims with a score of 147.65 and finished the semifinals in 11th place with a score of 243.80. Top 16 advance to the finals. Parker ended up missing a dive and that ended up costing him the top spot.
The swimming preliminaries took place on Friday, March 4. Fasen finished the 200 free in ninth with a time of 1:46.63 and just missed qualifying for the finals by 0.10 seconds. It was a similar story for Fasen during the 100 free. He finished in ninth with a time of 48.23 and missed qualifying for the finals by 0.11 seconds.
Megaw finished the 100 breaststroke prelims with a time of 59.07, which was good for sixth as he advanced to the finals on Saturday. Jones finished in 18th place with a time of 1:03.81 and qualified as an alternate for the consolation finals on Saturday.
Fasen was first up on Saturday during the 200 freestyle. The sophomore finished third in the consolation finals (12th overall) with a time of 1:47.26.
The divers were next. Parker had some ground to make up, just like his sophomore year. It was a battle between him and Chisago Lakes’ Storm Opdahl for the class A state diving title. Parker scored 56.25 on his ninth dive and 57.20 on his tenth dive to give him a total of 423.15 and closed the gap to just 2.3 points behind Opdahl in first. He started the day 22.5 points behind Opdahl.
It all came down to the final dive. Parker scored 54.00 on his final dive to give him a total score of 477.15. That was 1.00 behind Opdahl and Parker finished in second and the entire crowd at Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center gasped after Parker’s final dive as he gave a mighty effort in his comeback attempt for the state title.
Arns started the day in 11th after the semis and finished in tenth. He scored 48.75 on his ninth dive, 27.30 on his tenth and 39.60 during his final dive to give him a total score of 359.45.
Fasen was back up for the 100 freestyle. He swam a 48.60 and won the consolation finals to finish in ninth place overall.
Last, but not least, Megaw swam in the 100 breaststroke finals. It was a loaded race that included class A record holder and All-American James Pan and fellow Breck All-American Charlie Egeland. Megaw finished in sixth with a time of 59.20 seconds.
It was quite the run for Parker and Megaw, who finished their Monticello swim and dive careers as state finalists.
Arns and Fasen are sure to be back next year for Monticello as juniors. Jones also has a chance to return after sneaking his way in this year.
