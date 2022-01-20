Monticello wrestled in a dual meet against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Jan. 13 and in the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Nelson Anderson picked up five of the Magic’s 11 points against the Bluejackets before finishing in first place at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament.
Monti hosted their dual meet at “the pit” in the Monticello Middle School. The Bluejackets beat the Magic, 58-11, but there were a number of quality matches that showcased the talent for both teams.
Head Coach Jason Thompson was pleased with how a number of the matches went, “there was a lot of good wrestling. I think we left a lot of points on the board. I know there were four, maybe five matches that we probably should have come out on top that were close,” said Thompson.
It’s a relatively inexperienced group that gains a lot from matching up against a quality opponent. Anderson brings a lot of energy and confidence to the team and that’s something Thompson really appreciates calling him the “heart and soul” of the team.
The Bluejackets scored the first 21 points of the dual. At 106 pounds, Brady Huntley defeated Caleb Kalenbach with a fall at 2:33. Cal Droubie won with a forfeit. At 120 pounds, Blaine Wald defeated Quinn McCalla by decision, 6-4.
At 126 pounds, Carter Wothe beat Rafe Brown with a fall at 0:56. At 132 pounds, Anderson defeated Sam Rodriguez on an 18-3 technical fall. The Bluejackets got the next two matches with Caleb Sachs defeating Mason Brown at 138 pounds on a 10-9 decision and Maverick Henderson defeated Joseph Gleason on a fall at 3:32.
At 152 pounds Griffen Fieldseth got six points because of a forfeit. Cambridge-Isanti took the last six matches. At 160 pounds Jacob Henderson defeated Wyatt Witschen on a major decision, 14-2. At 170 pounds Treytin Byers defeated Alex Fearing on decision 7-3. At 182 pounds Darren Spencer defeated Mason Bauer on decision 6-4.
At 195 pounds, Shawn Henderson defeated Dylan Janssen on a fall at 3:51. At 220 pounds Scott Simpson defeated Ben Bauer on a fall at 2:39. Deke Scott defeated Jeydn Midas on a fall at 5:03 in the heavyweight match.
At the tournament on Saturday, Nelson won first place, Witschen won second and McCalla, Fieldseth and Fearing all took third place. The first place finish improved Nelson’s record to 17-1 this season.
At 120 pounds, McCalla won on a 5-2 decision to win the third place match. At 152 pounds Witschen won his semifinals match with a fall at 3:33 before taking second place on a technical fall 18-3 at 5:33. Also at 152 pounds, Fieldseth won his third place match on a major decision, 12-2. Fearing took third place at 170 pounds winning his third place match on a 7-3 decision.
Monticello travels to St. Francis for a dual on Thursday.
